My petition against Special Prosecutor put on ice after political intervention – Kpebu

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu says a petition he filed against Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng has been put on ice following a political settlement.

According to him, the petition was forwarded to the Chief Justice but has not been determined.

Mr Kpebu made the disclosure on Joy News’ PM Express on Monday, during a discussion of the controversies surrounding the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

He said the petition is separate from those recently dismissed by the Chief Justice for failing to establish a prima facie case.

“Mine is not part. Those that were part, they put that out in the public,” he said.

Mr Kpebu insisted that his petition contains substantial evidence against the Special Prosecutor.

“Evans, don’t joke. Mine is a strong dossier. There’s no way you can throw that petition out,” he said.

He explained that the petition has stalled because of what he described as a political settlement.

“Yeah, so what has happened is that we are unable to move forward because it’s been put on ice because of a certain political settlement. People went to beg the president,” he said.

Despite the delay, Mr Kpebu said he was prepared to accept the situation for now.

“It’s okay, the manner in which it’s being held now. I’m a practical person,” he said.

He, however, suggested that the matter could still be resolved if the Special Prosecutor reconsidered his conduct.

“But look, let’s see. Maybe eventually Kissi Agyebeng will come to terms with his conduct and just honourably resign,” he said.

Mr Kpebu also issued a strong warning over any attempt to dismiss his petition.

“But you can’t throw that petition out. If it gets thrown out, I will publish it,” he said.

He added that he had the option of making the contents public even before any formal decision on the petition.

“And then, nothing stops me from publishing it now,” he said.

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