Kpebu vows to publish full petition if case against OSP is thrown out

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has vowed to publish the full contents of his petition against Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng if the case is dismissed.

Mr Kpebu says the petition remains pending after what he described as a political settlement that has prevented the process from moving forward.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Monday, he confirmed that his petition had been forwarded to the Chief Justice for consideration.

“Yeah, so what has happened is that we are unable to move forward because it’s been put on ice because of a certain political settlement. People went to beg the president,” he said.

Asked whether the petition had been forwarded to the Chief Justice, Mr Kpebu responded: “Oh, yes. Absolutely.”

He, however, clarified that his petition was not among the cases the Chief Justice recently indicated did not establish a prima facie case.

“No, mine is not part. Those that were part, they put that out in the public,” he said.

Mr Kpebu insisted that his petition contains serious allegations and should not be dismissed.

“Evans, don’t joke. Mine is a strong dossier. There’s no way you can throw that petition out,” he said.

He warned that a dismissal would trigger the publication of the petition, making its contents available to the public.

“The day that petition will be thrown out, the next day I’ll publish it, and you’ll see that it can’t be thrown out,” he said.

Mr Kpebu said he was prepared to allow the current process to continue despite his concerns over the delay.

“It’s okay, the manner in which it’s being held now. I’m a practical person,” he said.

He also suggested that the matter could end differently if the Special Prosecutor chooses to resign.

“But look, let’s see. Maybe eventually Kissi Agyebeng will come to terms with his conduct and just honourably resign,” he said.

Despite that possibility, Mr Kpebu maintained that his petition should not be dismissed.

“But you can’t throw that petition out. If it gets thrown out, I will publish it,” he said.

He further acknowledged that he could publish the document immediately.

“And then, nothing stops me from publishing it now,” he said.

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