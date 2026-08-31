I want to continue to see OSP deliver on its mandate – Pumpuni Asante

The Director of Programmes and Advocacy at CDD-Ghana, Dr Kojo Pumpuni Asante, has urged the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to sustain its work and deliver on its mandate.

He said the OSP needs time to build the institutional capacity required to effectively tackle corruption, particularly political corruption.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Monday, Dr Pumpuni Asante noted that the office took several years to establish its infrastructure and recruit the necessary staff.

“It took the office a lot of years to begin to build its own infrastructure and recruit staff. I think you have to go to 2023, 2024 before you were really talking about the office becoming operational.”

He said the OSP should, therefore, be given the opportunity to continue its work.

“And so, we have to give that office time to continue to do its work. But, of course, it is up to the office to continue to deliver on its mandates.”

Dr Pumpuni Asante said the public is closely monitoring the OSP's performance because of the strong support it has received since its establishment.

“And the public is looking very closely at what the office is able to do, because they have supported the office right from the start and have resisted all of the attacks and all the issues that the office had to go through.”

He said the OSP has enjoyed significant public backing, making its continued delivery critical.

“It has enjoyed public support. So, what I want to continue to see is the office delivering.”

His comments come amid renewed discussions about the OSP's future and effectiveness, following the Supreme Court’s affirmation of the legality of its operations.

For Dr Pumpuni Asante, the ruling provides the office with room to continue building its institutional capacity.

He said he was more interested in continuity than a complete overhaul of the institution.

“So, whether it’s a rebirth or I just want continuity. I think it’s the right architecture when it comes to dealing with political corruption.”

He, however, argued that the long-term objective should be to give the OSP stronger constitutional protection.

“We have to eventually elevate it to the status of a constitutional body with the constitutional protections; that’s the ultimate aim.”

Dr Pumpuni Asante said the Supreme Court’s decision at least creates the necessary space for the OSP to continue its transition.

“But I think the Supreme Court’s affirmation of its legality at least gives us the breathing space to continue in this transition that we are currently in.”

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