Cedi records slight fall against major currencies

Audio By Carbonatix
The Cedi depreciated slightly against the US dollar, British pound and euro during the week ending July 9, 2026, Bank of Ghana data showed.
The local currency weakened gradually, with the biggest movement recorded between July 7 and July 8.
According to interbank exchange rate figures, the US dollar buying rate increased from GHS 11.3838 on July 6 to GHS 11.4343 on July 9, meaning more cedis were required to buy one dollar by the end of the week.
The British pound also strengthened against the cedi. The buying rate rose from GHS 15.2042 at the beginning of the week to GHS 15.2796 on July 9, making it the strongest‑performing major currency during the period.
The euro recorded mixed movements but ended the week slightly higher, moving from GHS 13.0218 on July 6 to GHS 13.0339 on July 9.
Market data showed that the cedi lost about 0.44 per cent against the dollar, 0.50 per cent against the pound and 0.09 per cent against the euro over the four‑day trading period.
Despite the decline, the depreciation remained modest, with exchange rate movements staying below one per cent against all three major currencies.
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