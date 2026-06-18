Celebrating the life and legacy of Thomas ‘Mac’ Scofield

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Thomas “Mac” Scofield, a visionary technologist whose work transformed healthcare delivery in Ghana, leaving an enduring mark on Ghana’s health sector in advancing a vision of connected, accessible, and patient-centred care.

Mac played a pivotal role in advancing the eHealth system that powers LHIMS, Africa’s first Health Information Exchange.

Through his leadership and technical expertise, he helped shape a platform that enables seamless, secure patient data sharing across more than 450 health facilities in Ghana, strengthening continuity of care, improving efficiency, and delivering better health outcomes nationwide.

Beyond his technical work, Mac was deeply committed to equity in healthcare. He travelled extensively to remote and underserved communities during the system’s assessment and implementation phases, ensuring that no Ghanaian in need of medical care would be left behind.

Today, his work continues to touch lives, with the platform actively supporting clinicians and patients across 110 facilities under the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG).

As a professional, Mac brought passion, humility, and an unwavering sense of purpose to his work, often leaving colleagues with a simple but powerful question, “Is there anything I can do to help?”

He will be deeply missed by colleagues, partners, and the broader health community whose work continues to be shaped by his legacy.

May his soul rest in perfect peace.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.