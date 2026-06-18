Celebrating the life and legacy of Thomas ‘Mac’ Scofield

Audio By Carbonatix
We are deeply saddened by the passing of Thomas “Mac” Scofield, a visionary technologist whose work transformed healthcare delivery in Ghana, leaving an enduring mark on Ghana’s health sector in advancing a vision of connected, accessible, and patient-centred care.
Mac played a pivotal role in advancing the eHealth system that powers LHIMS, Africa’s first Health Information Exchange.
Through his leadership and technical expertise, he helped shape a platform that enables seamless, secure patient data sharing across more than 450 health facilities in Ghana, strengthening continuity of care, improving efficiency, and delivering better health outcomes nationwide.
Beyond his technical work, Mac was deeply committed to equity in healthcare. He travelled extensively to remote and underserved communities during the system’s assessment and implementation phases, ensuring that no Ghanaian in need of medical care would be left behind.
Today, his work continues to touch lives, with the platform actively supporting clinicians and patients across 110 facilities under the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG).
As a professional, Mac brought passion, humility, and an unwavering sense of purpose to his work, often leaving colleagues with a simple but powerful question, “Is there anything I can do to help?”
He will be deeply missed by colleagues, partners, and the broader health community whose work continues to be shaped by his legacy.
May his soul rest in perfect peace.
Latest Stories
-
The Ken Ofori-Atta Matter: Permanent Residency, U.S. Citizenship, and Extradition
14 minutes
-
Trade Minister urges cement producers to prioritise local raw materials to reduce costs
18 minutes
-
Bonn climate talks: Africa demands urgent action, restored trust and real delivery as SB64 concludes
24 minutes
-
Tema Metro records 162 stillbirths in 2025
24 minutes
-
NACOC intensifies anti-drug operations with search and public education at Accra bus terminals
25 minutes
-
Reparatory Justice: Macron calls for a global effort to recover stolen artworks during colonialism
26 minutes
-
Ghana facing integrity crisis as corruption becomes everyday culture – Crusaders Against Corruption
49 minutes
-
About 4,000 workers on gov’t payroll owe student loans—Controller and Accountant-General
55 minutes
-
Ghana’s Dr Sylvia Adusu makes history as first African woman elected judge of International Maritime Tribunal
1 hour
-
Why Ghana cannot afford to neglect its Automotive Industry
1 hour
-
MOGPA relieves Abrafo Kokoben Basic School of infrastructure deficit
1 hour
-
Celebrating the life and legacy of Thomas ‘Mac’ Scofield
2 hours
-
US Justice Department hosts AG Ayine over law enforcement cooperation between the two countries
2 hours
-
GNPC Explorco partners Tamale Technical University to train Ghana’s next generation of petroleum professionals
2 hours
-
NDC to rename party headquarters after Rawlings as Ghana marks ex-president’s 79th birthday
2 hours