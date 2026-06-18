Cholera death toll in northeast Nigeria rises to 90, UN says

President Bola Tinubu

At least 90 people ​have died, and more ‌than 12,000 others have been infected in a fast-spreading cholera ​outbreak in Nigeria's conflict-hit ​Borno state, the U.N. Office ⁠for the Coordination of ​Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on ​Thursday.

Death toll from the outbreak that began in early May rose from ​74, with about 7,800 ​infections reported.

OCHA said aid agencies were ‌scaling ⁠up treatment, surveillance and access to clean water to support government efforts to contain ​the ​outbreak.

A $4 ⁠million injection from OCHA-managed funds was bolstering ​the emergency response, but ​more ⁠resources were urgently needed to strengthen prevention and treatment, ⁠OCHA ​said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.