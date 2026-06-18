Africa

Cholera death toll in northeast Nigeria rises to 90, UN says

Source: Reuters  
  18 June 2026 11:43pm
President Bola Tinubu
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At least 90 people ​have died, and more ‌than 12,000 others have been infected in a fast-spreading cholera ​outbreak in Nigeria's conflict-hit ​Borno state, the U.N. Office ⁠for the Coordination of ​Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on ​Thursday.

  • Death toll from the outbreak that began in early May rose from ​74, with about 7,800 ​infections reported.
  • OCHA said aid agencies were ‌scaling ⁠up treatment, surveillance and access to clean water to support government efforts to contain ​the ​outbreak.
  • A $4 ⁠million injection from OCHA-managed funds was bolstering ​the emergency response, but ​more ⁠resources were urgently needed to strengthen prevention and treatment, ⁠OCHA ​said.

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