Choplife Gaming donates to Korle Bu Radiotherapy unit for Women’s Week 2026

To commemorate Women’s Week under the theme “Give to Gain,” Choplife Gaming, a leading franchise operating across Africa, donated key items to the National Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine Department at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to bolster healthcare services and improve patient comfort.

The items presented included a television set, refrigerator, microwave, water dispenser, hand hygiene supplies, toilet paper, and disinfectants. These are expected to assist the department in its daily operations while creating a more comfortable environment for patients and staff.

The company, which operates licensed online sports betting and casino services, indicated that its approach to responsible business extends beyond its core activities to include community support efforts.

Speaking at the handover ceremony on March 27, the office manager at the Ghana office, Carine Brenda Arthur, highlighted the significance of community support in healthcare and the pivotal role women play in advancing good health.

“Women are often the primary caregivers and health advocates within families and communities. Women need to take the lead in championing good healthcare, not just for themselves but for everyone around them. Their leadership in health matters can significantly improve health outcomes for all,” she stated.

Expanding on the significance of the donation, she added, “This act of generosity underscores the importance of corporate social responsibility and community partnership in strengthening healthcare services. It also demonstrates how small acts of kindness can have a profound impact on the lives of patients and healthcare providers alike.”

In response, the department’s Director, Dr. Hannah Naa Gogwe Ayettey, expressed appreciation for the gesture, noting that the items will support the department’s routine work.

“The refrigerator and microwave will facilitate better storage of medicines and food, while the water dispenser and hygiene supplies will foster a safer and more comfortable environment for patients and staff,” she said.

She further emphasised the department’s commitment to providing safe, sufficient, and holistic care that improves quality of life, prolongs survival, and enhances patient outcomes in Ghana and the sub-region.

As the 2026 Women’s Week celebrations wrap up, the initiative highlights the importance of collective action in promoting a healthier society, with women continuing to play a key role in driving better healthcare outcomes.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.