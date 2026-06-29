Church in Alajo flooded; residents trapped as water reaches neck level

Audio By Carbonatix
A church in Alajo, a suburb of Accra, has been inundated by floodwaters, leaving residents trapped inside the building as rescue efforts continue.
The alarming situation unfolded following heavy rains that caused severe flooding across parts of the capital, with water levels in the church reportedly reaching neck level.
In an interview with JoyNews, a member of the PR team of the Ghana National Fire Service, Alex King Nartey, confirmed that firefighters are on the ground battling difficult conditions to reach those trapped inside the church.
Mr. Nartey revealed that while several residents had been rescued, a number of church members remained trapped inside the flooded church after locking themselves in the building.
"The church members are trapped inside the church. The floodwater was at neck level or even higher from where I could see. We are trying our best to get through to them, but it's not easy because the entire area is submerged. You practically need to swim to get there," he explained.
He said firefighters had not been able to establish contact with those inside the church due to the dangerous conditions.
"We have not been able to interact with them. We are hoping there will be no casualties," he added.
When asked whether assistance had been requested from the Navy to provide rescue boats, Mr. Nartey said the Ghana National Fire Service was engaging its coordinating agencies for additional support.
"We are trying to get through to our coordinating agency to help. As of now, officers of the Ghana National Fire Service in the area are doing everything possible to reach them."
Mr. Nartey described the situation as frightening, stressing that floodwaters had overwhelmed the entire community.
"The whole place is flooded, and it's scary. We are trying our best to get through to them," he said.
Rescue operations were still ongoing at the time of reporting as emergency responders raced against time to reach those trapped and prevent any loss of life.
Latest Stories
-
Sudan Peace Government calls for safe humanitarian corridors in El Obeid
28 seconds
-
Greater Accra Regional Minister orders MMDCEs to intensify rescue operations following widespread flooding
25 minutes
-
University of Ghana suspends lectures as heavy rains and flooding batter Accra
36 minutes
-
Man swims with horse through floodwaters as another rescues goat in Adabraka
43 minutes
-
NPP National Council dismisses petition seeking to bar Afoko from chairmanship race
43 minutes
-
CPP calls for emergency naval deployment as Accra floods worsen, urges urgent safety measures
56 minutes
-
Church in Alajo flooded; residents trapped as water reaches neck level
58 minutes
-
Caprice–Circle stretch submerged as flooding engulfs fuel stations, sparks safety fears in Accra
1 hour
-
Bawumia calls for swift emergency response to flood disaster
2 hours
-
Bawumia sympathises with flood victims, calls for public cooperation with authorities
2 hours
-
High Court sets July 20 for judgment in Wontumi mining trial
2 hours
-
Ejura-Sekyedumase assembly supports more than 130 persons with disabilities with business, education and medical assistance
2 hours
-
One electrocuted as floods overwhelm Accra after several hours of heavy rains
2 hours
-
Heavy rain disrupts market day trading activity in Ho
2 hours
-
Rains to persist, spread to southwestern Ghana – Meteo Agency warns
2 hours