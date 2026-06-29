Church in Alajo flooded; residents trapped as water reaches neck level

A church in Alajo, a suburb of Accra, has been inundated by floodwaters, leaving residents trapped inside the building as rescue efforts continue.

The alarming situation unfolded following heavy rains that caused severe flooding across parts of the capital, with water levels in the church reportedly reaching neck level.

In an interview with JoyNews, a member of the PR team of the Ghana National Fire Service, Alex King Nartey, confirmed that firefighters are on the ground battling difficult conditions to reach those trapped inside the church.

Mr. Nartey revealed that while several residents had been rescued, a number of church members remained trapped inside the flooded church after locking themselves in the building.

"The church members are trapped inside the church. The floodwater was at neck level or even higher from where I could see. We are trying our best to get through to them, but it's not easy because the entire area is submerged. You practically need to swim to get there," he explained.

He said firefighters had not been able to establish contact with those inside the church due to the dangerous conditions.

"We have not been able to interact with them. We are hoping there will be no casualties," he added.

When asked whether assistance had been requested from the Navy to provide rescue boats, Mr. Nartey said the Ghana National Fire Service was engaging its coordinating agencies for additional support.

"We are trying to get through to our coordinating agency to help. As of now, officers of the Ghana National Fire Service in the area are doing everything possible to reach them."

Mr. Nartey described the situation as frightening, stressing that floodwaters had overwhelmed the entire community.

"The whole place is flooded, and it's scary. We are trying our best to get through to them," he said.

Rescue operations were still ongoing at the time of reporting as emergency responders raced against time to reach those trapped and prevent any loss of life.

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