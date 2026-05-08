CLASP intervenes in alleged abuse case involving 15-year-old boy at North Legon

Audio By Carbonatix
The Centre for Legal Aid and Social Protection (CLASP) has stepped in to support a 15-year-old boy who was allegedly assaulted and endangered at North Legon in Accra.
In a statement issued on Friday, May 8, the Centre said it was deeply concerned about the incident involving the minor, which reportedly occurred on May 3.
According to CLASP, the alleged abuse was carried out by Eric Martey, who has been identified as the father of the victim.
The organisation said it is currently working with the Ghana Police Service and other institutions to ensure that justice is served while also providing support for the victim and his family.
“The Centre, through its lawyers, is holding a criminal watching brief to assist the Police in ensuring that both the suspect and the child victim receive fair, humane, and just treatment throughout the judicial process and before the courts,” the statement said.
CLASP is a project under the Office of the Member of Parliament for Madina, Dr. Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu.
The Centre provides legal aid and pro bono services to vulnerable people and also supports victims of crime with protection, medical care, psychosocial assistance, and welfare services.
The organisation disclosed that it has been collaborating closely with the Madina Divisional Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), led by ASP Dorison Tackyiwaah, to provide assistance to the child and his relatives.
According to the statement, the Centre facilitated the release of the victim from the University of Ghana Hospital after settling his medical bills with support from the MP for Madina.
“With the support of the Honourable MP, CLASP facilitated the discharge and release of the victim from the University of Ghana Hospital by paying his bills,” the statement noted.
The Centre also said it has arranged for professional counsellors to provide psychological and emotional support to the victim and his family during the recovery process.
As part of the intervention, the Chief Executive Officer of CLASP, Belinda Narkey Quaynor, together with the MP for Madina and officers from the Madina Divisional DOVVSU Unit, visited the victim at the hospital.
The visit, according to the statement, was aimed at assessing the victim’s condition and assuring the family of continued institutional support and protection.
CLASP further assured the public of its commitment to working with law enforcement agencies, social welfare institutions, civil society groups, traditional authorities, and other stakeholders to protect vulnerable people within communities.
“The Centre will continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies, social welfare institutions, community leaders, civil society organisations, and all relevant stakeholders to ensure that vulnerable persons within our communities are supported in accessing justice and adequately protected within Ghana’s legal system,” the statement added.
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