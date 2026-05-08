Ghana Meteo sends urgent alert over thunderstorm heading from Togo, Benin

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has warned that thunderstorms and rain activities are expected to affect several parts of the country, particularly the northern, transition, and coastal sectors.
According to the latest weather update, thunderstorms and rains of varying intensities have already begun affecting parts of the Volta Region after a rainstorm system moved inland from the coast of Togo and Benin.
The weather system is expected to continue moving westward, extending its impact to parts of the Eastern, Greater Accra, and Ashanti regions.
GMet also indicated that a separate moderate rainstorm over the northeastern part of the country is likely to move westwards, causing cloudy conditions and thunderstorms, with or without rain, over the Northern and Transition sectors from the morning into the afternoon.
Additionally, pockets of rain-bearing clouds off Ghana’s western coast are expected to trigger rainfall activities over sections of the western coastal areas.
The agency cautioned that strong and windy conditions may precede the storms and advised the public to take precautionary measures to ensure safety.
Residents in affected areas have been urged to remain alert, avoid flood-prone zones, and secure loose objects that could be displaced by strong winds.
Latest Stories
-
Abdul Rasheed Saminu, Azamati lead Ghana squad for African Athletics Championships
6 minutes
-
An encounter with Nana Addo brought me back to Ghana – Dr Osei Adutwum reveals
11 minutes
-
US jet fuel could be used in Europe to ease possible shortages
20 minutes
-
We cannot change vehicle ownership records without legal authority – DVLA
24 minutes
-
Dr Agyemang rejects Health Committee Chairman’s ‘resign’ comment, calls it unfortunate
32 minutes
-
‘No bed syndrome’: GMA calls for National Emergency Healthcare Policy
32 minutes
-
“Telling tired health workers to resign isn’t the solution”
33 minutes
-
Ghana Meteo sends urgent alert over thunderstorm heading from Togo, Benin
37 minutes
-
How my daughter’s father infected her with HIV – Woman breaks down
41 minutes
-
Health Ministry targets 30% reduction in maternal deaths within two years
48 minutes
-
VCIC’s Francis Senanu Dekutse commends gov’t agricultural drive as 500 bags of fertiliser reach Keta farmers
50 minutes
-
VCIC’s Francis Senanu Dekutse champions women in agriculture with 500 bags of fertiliser distribution in Keta
50 minutes
-
Anthony Woode draws industry praise after Sonia Uche’s endorsement
55 minutes
-
Court denies businessman accused of allegedly beating his girlfriend to death bail
1 hour
-
Amin Adam commissions 12-unit classroom block at former school NOBISCO
1 hour