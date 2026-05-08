Ghana Meteo sends urgent alert over thunderstorm heading from Togo, Benin

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has warned that thunderstorms and rain activities are expected to affect several parts of the country, particularly the northern, transition, and coastal sectors.

According to the latest weather update, thunderstorms and rains of varying intensities have already begun affecting parts of the Volta Region after a rainstorm system moved inland from the coast of Togo and Benin.

The weather system is expected to continue moving westward, extending its impact to parts of the Eastern, Greater Accra, and Ashanti regions.

GMet also indicated that a separate moderate rainstorm over the northeastern part of the country is likely to move westwards, causing cloudy conditions and thunderstorms, with or without rain, over the Northern and Transition sectors from the morning into the afternoon.

Additionally, pockets of rain-bearing clouds off Ghana’s western coast are expected to trigger rainfall activities over sections of the western coastal areas.

The agency cautioned that strong and windy conditions may precede the storms and advised the public to take precautionary measures to ensure safety.

Residents in affected areas have been urged to remain alert, avoid flood-prone zones, and secure loose objects that could be displaced by strong winds.

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