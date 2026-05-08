From Blogging to Production: The growth of Alexander Fifi Abaka in Ghana’s media space

Audio By Carbonatix
In Ghana’s rapidly growing media and entertainment industry, Alexander Fifi Abaka is steadily building a reputation as one of the emerging creatives successfully navigating multiple areas of the business.
What started as a journey in digital publishing has evolved into a career spanning television production, media management and creative entrepreneurship.
Abaka first gained attention as co-founder of Ghanandwom.com, a platform focused on promoting Ghanaian music and culture. Through artist coverage, entertainment news and online engagement, the outlet became a recognised voice within Ghana’s digital music ecosystem and contributed to connecting artists with wider audiences.
Over time, Abaka expanded beyond blogging into television and content production, where he has worked on several notable projects. He served as production manager for the first season of *Accra Stay By Plan*, overseeing coordination and behind-the-scenes operations. His role later evolved into producer for the show’s second season, where he took on broader creative and strategic responsibilities.
His production portfolio also includes working as production manager for both seasons of 'Kasa No Yɛ More' as well as seasons 1 and 2 of 'Play By Ear'. Across these productions, Abaka has built a reputation for managing teams, coordinating complex shoots and helping deliver audience-driven content.
Beyond television production, he continues to operate within the business side of the creative industry. He currently serves as managing director of Arts Business Multimedia, where he oversees production strategy, creative development and business operations.
Alexander Fifi Abaka’s journey reflects the changing nature of Ghana’s media landscape, where careers increasingly intersect in digital media, television, and entrepreneurship.
From blogging about entertainment culture to actively producing content within it, he represents a growing generation of creatives shaping the future of Ghanaian media.
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