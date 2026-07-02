COCOBOD releases GH¢2.6m to LBCs to settle cocoa farmers

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has released GH¢2.6 billion to Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs) to facilitate payments to cocoa farmers for cocoa purchases across all cocoa-growing regions.
The Board said the latest disbursement is aimed at ensuring farmers receive payments promptly, with approximately GH¢1.4 billion specifically allocated to clear the remaining balances owed to farmers whose cocoa was purchased on credit.
In a statement, COCOBOD disclosed that since the start of the 2025/26 crop season, it has paid a total of GH¢34.52 billion to Licensed Buying Companies for onward payment to cocoa farmers.
“Out of the GH¢2.6 billion released today, approximately GH¢1.4 billion has been earmarked to clear the remaining balance LBCs owe cocoa farmers for cocoa taken on credit,” the Board stated.
COCOBOD said it is working closely with the Licensed Buying Companies to ensure all affected farmers receive their outstanding payments.
It added that monitoring mechanisms have been put in place to guarantee that the funds are disbursed to the farmers who are legitimately owed.
“COCOBOD acknowledges the patience, resilience, and understanding demonstrated by cocoa farmers during this challenging period and wishes to assure all cocoa farmers that no farmer will be denied payment for cocoa legitimately sold through the approved cocoa purchasing system,” the statement said.
The Board encouraged farmers with outstanding payments to contact the Licensed Buying Company through which they sold their cocoa, assuring them that efforts are underway to settle all outstanding obligations.
According to COCOBOD, the release of the funds demonstrates the Government’s commitment to protecting the welfare of cocoa farmers while preserving the integrity of Ghana’s cocoa industry.
COCOBOD reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the interests of cocoa farmers and strengthening the country’s cocoa value chain.
It expressed appreciation to cocoa farmers for their continued dedication and contribution to the national economy, stating that it would continue to work with the Government and industry stakeholders to improve farmer welfare and ensure the long-term sustainability of Ghana’s cocoa sector.
“The Board will continue to work with Government and industry stakeholders to strengthen the cocoa value chain, improve farmer welfare, and ensure the long-term sustainability of Ghana’s cocoa sector,” the statement added.
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