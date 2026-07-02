Colombia and Ghana face off in FIFA World Cup Round of 32 – Preview

It’s win or go home in Kansas City as the Black Stars face Colombia on Friday night in the Round of 32, with a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup last 16 on the line. After navigating Group L with matches against Panama, England, and Croatia in Providence, Ghana now turns its focus to Los Cafeteros in a knockout clash that could define the team’s campaign.

The Black Stars head into this match with measured momentum from Group L, finishing with one win, one draw, and one loss against Panama, England, and Croatia. Caleb Yirenkyi and Derrick Luckassen have been the source of goals, with the team scoring two and conceding two across three matches. Ghana opened with a disciplined 1-0 win over Panama, showed grit in a 0-0 draw with England, and fell 2-1 to Croatia in a game of fine margins.

The Black Stars arrived in Kansas City on Wednesday evening after departing Providence Airport around 4:40 p.m. and touching down at 7:00 p.m. Head Coach Carlos Queiroz will lead his squad through a final training session at Children’s Mercy Park at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. All 26 players made the trip from Rhode Island and took part in light recovery work on arrival.

Ghana’s group-stage run showed resilience, defensive structure, and flashes of attacking promise. Now, the Black Stars must translate that into 90 minutes of knockout discipline. Jerome Opoku, Jonas Adjetey, Antoine Semenyo, and Lawrence Ati-Zigi are all fit and available for selection. The competition for places remains high, with Queiroz set to name a dynamic side after Thursday’s session.

Colombia advanced from Group K with a reputation for trademark flair, blistering pace on the flanks, and a physical, technical midfield. Led by head coach Néstor Lorenzo, Los Cafeteros are seasoned at this stage and boast a core of players competing in La Liga, Serie A, and the Premier League. Their quick transitions, overlapping fullbacks, and set-piece threat will test Ghana’s organization and concentration.

Key Battles to Watch

Midfield Duel: Ghana’s double pivot vs Colombia’s creative midfield. Winning second balls will be decisive.

Wide Areas: Semenyo and the Black Stars wingers must track Colombia’s dangerous wide men while still offering an outlet.

Set Pieces: With both sides strong in the air, dead-ball situations could settle it.

Speaking before departure from Providence, Coach Queiroz emphasized focus: “The group stage is done. In knockout football, details decide everything. We respect Colombia, but we believe in our quality and our preparation. The players know what is at stake.”

The winner advances to face the winner of the match between Switzerland and Algeria in the Round of 16. For Ghana, victory would mark the country’s first appearance in the last 16 since South Africa 2010, and a chance to reignite the spirit of that famous run.

This match is scheduled for Kansas City Stadium on Friday, July 3, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET (1:30 a.m. Ghana Time – Saturday).

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