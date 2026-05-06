COLORBOND vs Aluzinc: Which roofing sheet should you actually buy for your Ghana Home in 2026?

You are building a house in Ghana. You have sat through a construction meeting, and the roofing discussion comes down to two options: COLORBOND or aluzinc. The contractor quotes you a price for each. COLORBOND is higher. You want to understand why before you decide.

This article gives you the technical answer in plain language. What each material actually is. What each one does in Ghana's specific climate conditions. Where does the price difference go? And which one is the right choice, depending on where your building is, what your budget is, and how long you plan to own the structure?

There is no universal answer. But by the end of this article, you will know exactly which one is right for your project.

Iridak Roofing Systems Ghana's only authorised BlueScope COLORBOND dealer. 25,000-plus completed projects. Five branches across Greater Accra and Takoradi. Get a free estimate in 24 hours. Use the free estimate calculator: iridakroof.com/estimate-calculator

Not Sure Which Sheet is Right for You? Tell Iridak your location, building type, and budget. The engineering team will recommend the correct specification at no charge. Talk to the team: iridakroof.com/contact

What Aluzinc Actually Is

Aluzinc is a steel substrate coated with a metallic alloy composed of approximately 55 per cent aluminium, 43.4 per cent zinc, and 1.6 per cent silicon, per DomodRoof's Ghana roofing sheet technical analysis. This coating is applied to both sides of the steel sheet through a hot-dipping process. The result is a sheet that is significantly more corrosion-resistant than plain galvanised steel, because the aluminium component forms a protective oxide layer while the zinc component provides sacrificial protection at cut edges and scratches.

In Ghana's market, aluzinc sheets are available in AZ150 grade, meaning 150 grams of metallic coating per square metre across both sides. They are produced in multiple profiles, including ISL (self-locking), IBR (inverted box rib), corrugated, and long tile. They come in plain and coloured finishes, with coloured aluzinc using a polyester paint topcoat applied over the metallic coating.

Aluzinc is a good product. It is the standard specification for residential roofing across Ghana and has been for decades. The question is not whether it works. It is whether it is the right choice for your specific project.

What COLORBOND Ultra Activate AM150 Actually Is

COLORBOND Ultra Activate AM150 is a completely different product from aluzinc, even though both are steel-based. The difference is in the engineering layered on top of the base steel, and it runs five layers deep.

The substrate is Zincalume AZ150 steel, which is the same base material as high-grade aluzinc. That is where the similarity ends.

On top of that substrate, COLORBOND Ultra AM150 adds a conversion treatment, then a high-performance primer, then a polyester topcoat, with two additional distinguishing technologies built into the paint system.

The first is Thermatech solar reflectance technology. This is not a paint colour choice. It is an engineered characteristic of the paint system itself that causes the surface to reflect more solar radiation back into the atmosphere rather than absorbing it into the steel and the building below. According to the BlueScope Steel Thermatech Technical Bulletin TB-39 (2023), this technology results in lower solar absorptance values across the colour range, including darker colours.

In moderate to hot climates, COLORBOND steel with Thermatech technology can reduce annual cooling energy consumption by up to 20 per cent compared to ordinary prepainted steel of similar colour with lower solar reflectance, per Tata BlueScope Steel's independent analysis (May 2025). Iridak's product documentation confirms the peak roof surface temperature reduction is up to 6 degrees Celsius.

The second is the Activate self-cleaning technology. During Ghana's harmattan season, airborne dust settles on every surface, including roofs. On a conventional aluzinc or painted steel sheet, heat and humidity cause those particles to chemically bond with the paint surface over time, forming the dark staining and premature colour fade that make roofs in Ghana look aged within five to seven years. COLORBOND's Activate paint system is specifically engineered to prevent this bonding. Particles land on the surface but remain loose, so the first rainfall washes them away. The roof continues to look as it did the day it was installed, year after year.

Head-to-Head: The Six Factors That Matter in Ghana

Factor 1: Corrosion Resistance

Both aluzinc AZ150 and COLORBOND Ultra AM150 share the same metallic coating grade at the substrate level. Both provide good corrosion resistance for inland Ghana locations.

The difference is in the paint system over the coating. COLORBOND's multi-layer system provides an additional barrier to atmospheric moisture penetration at the paint level, extending the corrosion protection timeline. For standard inland Accra locations, both perform adequately. For coastal locations within 5 kilometres of the sea, the specification choice becomes more critical, and neither standard aluzinc nor COLORBOND Ultra AM150 is the optimal choice. In that zone, 100 per cent pure aluminium IBR is the correct specification as it is chemically inert and fully rust-proof in salt-air environments.

Factor 2: Heat and Energy Performance

This is where the gap between the two products is most significant in a Ghanaian context.

Accra's average daily maximum temperature is 29 to 32 degrees Celsius year-round, with the sun at near-perpendicular angles for much of the year. A roof that absorbs solar radiation rather than reflecting it transfers that heat load directly into the building below. For an uninsulated concrete or block building with a metal roof, the roof is the primary driver of indoor temperature.

Standard aluzinc in a dark colour can reach surface temperatures of 70 to 80 degrees Celsius on a clear Accra afternoon. COLORBOND Ultra AM150 with Thermatech keeps the surface up to 6 degrees cooler at peak, and the technology continues functioning even in darker colours that would otherwise absorb more heat. The practical result for a homeowner is a materially cooler interior during the hottest parts of the day and reduced air-conditioning runtime for those who have it. Per Tata BlueScope Steel's analysis (2025), energy savings of up to 20 per cent in annual cooling costs are achievable in hot climates with COLORBOND versus standard prepainted steel.

For a homeowner spending GH¢500 to GH¢1,500 per month on air conditioning, a 15 to 20 per cent reduction represents a genuine monthly saving over the life of the roof.

Factor 3: Colour Retention and Appearance

Standard aluzinc-coloured sheets use a polyester paint topcoat that provides reasonable colour retention under moderate conditions. In Ghana's intense UV environment and harmattan season, however, the common outcome over five to ten years is visible fade, chalking, and staining in high-dust areas. This is not a product defect. It is the normal performance ceiling of standard polyester paint on steel in this climate.

COLORBOND's Activate technology specifically addresses this. The paint system is oven-cured with high-performance pigments that are resistant to peeling, fading, and chalking, per Iridak's COLORBOND product documentation (verified May 2026). The Activate self-cleaning mechanism prevents harmattan dust from bonding. The result is a roof that looks noticeably better for significantly longer.

For a premium residential property in Airport Residential Area, East Legon, Cantonments, or any high-value location, the roof is visible from the street and contributes directly to how the property presents. A clean, colour-stable COLORBOND roof after ten years looks like a maintained asset. A faded, stained aluzinc roof after the same period looks like a maintenance liability.

Factor 4: Price

COLORBOND Ultra AM150 costs more than standard aluzinc. That is a fact, and anyone who tells you otherwise is not being straightforward.

The correct question is not which is cheaper. The correct question is what the price difference buys you over the life of the roof.

For a standard three-bedroom house in Ghana, the total roofing cost, including materials and labour, typically ranges from GHS 65,000 to GH¢131,000, depending on specifications, according to Iridak's Q1 2026 estimating data. The difference between a quality aluzinc specification and a COLORBOND specification for the same house runs from GH¢25,000 to GH¢45,000.

Over a roof life of 25 to 30 years, that premium translates to GH¢830 to GHS 1,800 per year. Against a monthly air conditioning saving of GH¢100 to GH¢300 per month over the same period, and zero expenditure on repainting or remedial work that a degrading aluzinc roof may eventually require, the economics of the COLORBOND premium are not as straightforward as the upfront number suggests.

Use Iridak's free estimate calculator to compare the actual numbers for your specific project before making a decision based solely on the headline price.

Factor 5: The Manufacturer Warranty

This is the factor most homebuilders in Ghana never ask about, and it is one of the most important.

Standard aluzinc sheets carry varying warranties, typically ranging from five to ten years, with significant conditions. The warranty is only as strong as the local supplier behind it.

COLORBOND Ultra AM150 carries a BlueScope Steel manufacturer's warranty, which is backed by the world's largest flat-steel producer. In Ghana, this warranty is available exclusively through Iridak Roofing Systems, Ghana's only authorised BlueScope COLORBOND dealer. That exclusivity matters. A COLORBOND sheet purchased from any other source in Ghana is not covered by the BlueScope manufacturer's warranty, regardless of what the seller claims.

Factor 6: Where You Are Building

This is the most practical decision variable of the six.

Inland urban Ghana, standard residential: Standard aluzinc AZ150 at 0.4mm BMT or above is appropriate and cost-effective for most projects. COLORBOND is a premium upgrade worth the additional cost for premium properties or owners who prioritise long-term appearance and energy performance.

Coastal locations within 5 kilometres of the sea: Neither standard aluzinc nor COLORBOND Ultra AM150 is the optimal specification. Both contain steel substrates that will eventually corrode in consistent salt-air exposure at that proximity. Pure aluminium IBR is the technically correct specification for coastal zone projects.

Premium residential, Airport Residential Area, Cantonments, East Legon, Adenta-Oyarifa corridor: COLORBOND Ultra AM150 is the appropriate specification. The appearance advantage, colour stability, energy performance, and manufacturer warranty all support the premium at this property value level.

Commercial and industrial buildings, large spans: IBR profile in COLORBOND or aluzinc, depending on budget and location. Steel trusses are the structural requirement for spans above 10 to 12 metres.

Iridak Roofing Systems, Ghana's only authorised BlueScope COLORBOND Ultra AM150 dealer. ISL, IBR, and Long Tile profiles. Aluzinc and pure aluminium are also available. Steel trusses for any span. Free estimate, five branches, 24-hour urgent delivery. Get your free estimate: iridakroof.com/estimate-calculator

The Decision Framework: Which One Is Right for You

Ask yourself these four questions.

Question 1: Is my building within 5 kilometres of the coast? If yes, specify pure aluminium IBR. Neither COLORBOND nor aluzinc is the right answer for that proximity. Contact Iridak's engineering team to confirm the correct specification for your exact location.

Question 2: Is this a premium property where long-term appearance matters? If yes, COLORBOND Ultra AM150. The colour stability, active self-cleaning technology, and manufacturer warranty support the premium investment at that property value level.

Question 3: Am I building for a budget that makes the COLORBOND premium difficult to absorb? If yes, specify quality aluzinc AZ150 with a minimum BMT of 0.45 mm from a verified supplier. Do not drop below the AZ150 grade or 0.4mm BMT, regardless of price pressure. The quality floor exists for a reason.

Question 4: Do I expect to resell or rent this property? If yes, COLORBOND. A prospective buyer or tenant evaluating a property can see the roof from the outside. A COLORBOND specification documented in the building record is a verifiable quality signal that supports the asking price or rental rate. A degraded aluzinc roof is a negotiating liability.

Why the Authorised Dealer Status Matters

This point is worth stating directly because it affects every COLORBOND purchase decision in Ghana.

Iridak Roofing Systems is Ghana's only authorised BlueScope COLORBOND dealer. This is not a marketing claim. It is a manufacturer-verified designation. It means two things in practice.

First, a COLORBOND sheet purchased from Iridak is a genuine BlueScope-manufactured product with the full five-layer system, Thermatech technology, Activate paint system, and AM150 coating grade intact. A sheet labelled COLORBOND purchased elsewhere in Ghana may not carry any of those specifications or the manufacturer's warranty, because verification only runs through the authorised dealer.

Second, the BlueScope manufacturer's warranty is only applicable to products purchased through Iridak. That warranty is what makes COLORBOND a documented, insurable quality specification rather than a marketing claim. It is the piece of paper that protects your investment for 25 to 30 years.

For a homeowner or developer making a roofing decision that will affect a building for three decades, the source of the product is not a minor administrative detail. It is the difference between a warranted specification and an unverified one.

Iridak Roofing Systems: The Specification Starts Here COLORBOND Ultra AM150. Aluzinc AZ150. Pure aluminium. Steel trusses for any span. Five branches. Free estimate within 24 hours. 25,000-plus completed projects across Ghana since 2009. Start with the free estimate calculator: iridakroof.com/estimate-calculator or call +233 203 626 592

Frequently Asked Questions

Is COLORBOND worth the extra cost in Ghana?

For premium residential properties, yes. The Activate self-cleaning technology, Thermatech heat reduction of up to 6 degrees Celsius, colour stability over 25-plus years, and BlueScope manufacturer warranty justify the premium against the alternative of repainting or remedial work on a degraded aluzinc roof within ten to fifteen years.

Can I get COLORBOND anywhere in Ghana?

Only from Iridak Roofing Systems. Iridak is Ghana's only authorised BlueScope COLORBOND Ultra AM150 dealer. COLORBOND purchased from other sources in Ghana does not carry the manufacturer's warranty and may not be the genuine five-layer BlueScope product.

What is the best roofing sheet for coastal Ghana?

Neither COLORBOND nor aluzinc is optimal within 5 kilometres of the sea. Pure aluminium IBR is the correct specification for coastal locations because it is chemically inert and fully rust-proof in salt-air environments. Contact Iridak at +233 203 626 592 to discuss coastal specifications.

How do I get an estimate for my roofing project?

Use Iridak's free online estimate calculator at iridakroof.com/estimate-calculator. Or call +233 203 626 592 to speak directly with an engineer. Estimates are provided at no charge for any project size.

Does Iridak do installation as well as supply?

Yes. Iridak's Roofing 360 service covers design, supply, and installation from foundation to finished roof structure, for both residential and commercial projects across Ghana. Contact any of the five branches for project consultations.

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This is a sponsored feature. Iridak Roofing Systems (Ghana) Limited is Ghana's only authorised BlueScope COLORBOND Ultra AM150 dealer. Head office: Amrahia Baron Junction, Off Adenta-Dodowa Road, Accra. Tel: +233 203 626 592. Email: sales@iridakroof.com. All technical data cited is sourced from BlueScope Steel manufacturer documentation, independent industry analyses, and Iridak product documentation, verified as of May 2026. This article provides general guidance only. Contact Iridak's engineering team for site-specific specification advice.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.