Concerned Citizens of Yendi commend Farouk Aliu Mahama for supporting medical student

A group calling itself the Concerned Citizens of Yendi has commended Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, former Member of Parliament for Yendi, for donating GHS 10,000 to support the medical education of a son of the area.

The beneficiary, Mr Alhassan Zakaria Sugri, is studying for a Doctor of Medicine degree at the All Saints University School of Medicine in the Commonwealth of Dominica.

According to the group, the donation by the former MP is a timely intervention that gives hope to the aspiring medical doctor.

“The Concerned Citizens of Yendi sincerely applaud Hon. Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama for his generous support of Mr Alhassan Zakaria Sugri’s medical education. Your kindness gives hope, inspires others, and brings us closer to a healthier Yendi,” the group said in a statement.

The group described Mr Mahama’s gesture as consistent with his long-standing commitment to education and development in Yendi under his “New Yendi City” agenda.

Farouk Aliu Mahama, son of the late former Vice-President Alhaji Aliu Mahama, is known in Yendi for his philanthropic and developmental interventions before and during his tenure as MP from 2021 to 2025.

In January 2021, he launched the Farouk Aliu Mahama Educational Care Fund (FAMEC-Fund), a scholarship scheme that provided financial support to brilliant but needy students in Yendi, with a focus on STEM courses.

He is also credited with commissioning several boreholes to provide clean water to deprived communities within the constituency.

The former MP also partnered with NGOs and foreign embassies to support constituents with skills development and job training, and donated farm equipment and inputs to local farmers.

In terms of infrastructure, Mr Mahama is also credited with facilitating several projects, including the Yendi town dualisation road and the connection of more than 30 communities to the national electricity grid.

The Concerned Citizens of Yendi added that Mr Mahama’s latest support for the medical student, even while he is out of office as MP, reinforces what it described as his philanthropic spirit and continued belief in the Yendi dream.

The group has also called on other well-meaning individuals from Yendi to support Mr Sugri to complete his medical training and return to serve his people.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Tags:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.