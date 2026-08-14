Count Binface receives over a quarter of votes in Clacton by-election

Count Binface, the self-styled intergalactic space warrior, has received nearly 10,000 votes in the Clacton by-election, his best performance yet.

The much-photographed election veteran was the main rival to Reform UK leader Nigel Farage in an election race caused by Farage resigning, only to run again - which sparked a mass boycott by the other main UK parties.

Farage has recaptured his seat, receiving more than 22,000 votes in Clacton, on the Essex coast.

Binface received 26.9% of the vote while Farage won 63.3%. Binface had his highest share yet with 9,455 votes, having lost to no fewer than three prime ministers, and one who later became prime minister, in previous attempts.

But how many votes has he previously received? And where does he fit into the British tradition of spoofing politicians?

2017: May the force be with you

The man inside the bin is the comedian Jon Harvey, an Oxford graduate who has specialised in satire, writing scripts for BBC comedy shows The Thick of It and Have I Got News For You.

He first donned a bin on his head to stand for election in 2017, when he challenged the then Prime Minister Theresa May in her Maidenhead constituency, although back then he was known as Lord Buckethead, a character inspired by a Star Wars parody film.

He won 249 votes and viral fame, leading to an appearance on John Oliver's HBO show Last Week Tonight - as well as a legal dispute with another Lord Buckethead he described at the time as "an unpleasant battle on the planet Copyright".

2019: The bin takes on Boris Johnson

Harvey found himself a different bin to cover his head and switched characters to Count Binface to take on the next Conservative leader, Boris Johnson, announcing himself as the leader of the Recyclons from planet Sigma IX.

He only won 69 votes, but was again able to take his place on stage as the election result was declared alongside a sitting prime minister, who was also flanked by a candidate dressed as the Sesame Street character Elmo, at his Uxbridge election count.

2024: Sunak takes out the trash

A third Conservative leader, Rishi Sunak, was in Count Binface's sights in the 2024 general election campaign.

He got 308 votes, which at the time was his best result.

The Monster Raving Loony Party's candidate, Sir Archibald Stanton, received 99 votes - 0.2% of the vote share.

2026: Burnham courts the Count

In June this year, it was Andy Burnham's turn to face Binface in the by-election that paved the way for the then Greater Manchester Mayor to become prime minister.

Rather than studiously ignoring the intergalactic warlord, as some may have been tempted to do, Burnham shook him warmly by the hand as he was elected Labour MP for Makerfield.

Binface bagged just 95 votes to Burnham's 24,927.

2026: The Bin's best result yet

While Nigel Farage won the Clacton by-election on Friday morning, Count Binface came second.

The Reform UK leader got 22,239 while Count Binface received 9,455. The intergalactic space warrior celebrated the number with his usual two peace-sign fingers.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast afterwards, Binface said: "I promised to be a local champion for Clacton, and I thought to hear the verdict of the Clactonites was the least I could do."

A great British tradition?

The UK has a rich history of novelty candidates standing in elections, with Monster Raving Loony Party founder Screaming Lord Sutch - a rock musician who fought more than 40 elections in his trademark top hat and gold lame suit - first standing in a by-election in the 1960s. A different Lord Buckethead stood in 1987 and 1992, while comedian Al Murray's pub landlord stood against Farage in 2015.

Objections to such "frivolous" candidates date back even further - to 1918, when a £150 deposit was introduced for candidates. That was later upped to £500 in 1985, in large part due to the popularity of the Monster Raving Loony Party.

But the bar for entry remains fairly low: anyone over the age of 18 who can scrape together a £500 deposit and get support from 10 people in the form of signatures is allowed to stand as a candidate in UK elections.

That's why Count Binface has been able to stand in so many high-profile elections. He has, however, lost his £500 every time, after failing to meet the minimum 5% of votes cast in order for his deposit to be returned.

Yet Binface has had his moment in the spotlight each time.

That is because another British tradition means all election candidates must stand side-by-side on a stage at the election count to hear how many votes they have each received - it's a literal leveller, where everyone from prime minsters to a bloke dressed as a bin has the right to be seen and heard as an official candidate.

But all of these no-hope novelty candidates share a few serious aims: to poke fun at power, prick the pomposity of political elites, and allow people a protest vote.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.