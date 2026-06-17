Court remands alleged car robber

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a trader, Emmanuel Yaw Duku, for allegedly robbing a businessman of his Mitsubishi Montero Station Wagon valued at GH¢400,000.

Duku, 57, also known as Obed Blankson or “Cocoa Krakye,” pleaded not guilty to conspiring with two accomplices, identified as Kofi and “Air Force,” both at large, to rob Mr Joseph Bright Dankwah of his vehicle.

Prosecutors told the Court that Mr Dankwah, a businessman residing at Kasoa Domeabra, had placed his contact number on the unregistered ash-coloured vehicle he intended to sell.

On June 26, 2025, Blankson allegedly contacted him under the pretence of buying the car.

Dankwah agreed to meet Blankson at Galilea Market opposite the Ga South Municipal Assembly.

But Blankson later informed him that he was engaged at work and would send his associate, Kofi, to inspect the vehicle.

Kofi subsequently lured the complainant to an untarred road nearby, attacked him, and drove off with the car.

The matter was reported to Amanfrom Police and referred to the CID Headquarters.

Investigations revealed that the mobile number used during the robbery was switched off immediately after the incident.

On April 20, 2026, Blankson was arrested by the National Police Intelligence Directorate in connection with another car-snatching case, during which he was found in possession of a stolen Hyundai Elantra.

A search of his residence uncovered several pre-registered Telecel and Airtel-Tigo SIM cards, including the one used to contact the complainant.

During interrogation, Blankson admitted the offence and named his accomplices.

He said “Air Force” had informed him of plans to snatch Dankwah’s vehicle.

Investigators later discovered that the stolen car had been sold to another accomplice, Kofi Asante, for GH¢80,000.

On May 1, 2026, Blankson led police to Awudome car park, where the stolen vehicle was retrieved.

It had been resprayed, and its chassis number had been tampered with.

Police investigations further revealed that Blankson routinely purchased pre-registered SIM cards for fraudulent activities and discarded them after use.

Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the other suspects.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.