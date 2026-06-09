Damanko residents urge gov’t to commission long-completed E-block school  

Residents of Damanko in the Nkwanta North District of the Oti Region have appealed to the government to immediately commission and operationalise the long-completed E-Block Community Day Senior High School to improve access to secondary education in the area.

According to community members, the school project was initiated during the first term of President John Dramani Mahama in 2013 as part of efforts to expand educational infrastructure across the country.

They noted that the facility was substantially completed during the administration of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo but was never commissioned before the government left office.

The residents are therefore calling on President Mahama, the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, the Nkwanta North District Chief Executive (DCE), Isaiah Kudjoe Dordoe, and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkwanta North constituency, John Kwabena Bless Oti, to ensure that the school is officially opened for academic activities.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Assembly Member for Damanko East, Kwabena Vincent, emphasized the importance of the school to the district's educational development.

He said the operationalisation of the facility would provide accessible and quality secondary education for students within the district, reducing the need for parents to send their children to schools in other areas at high cost.

He further stated that the opening of the school would create employment opportunities and stimulate economic activities in Damanko, benefiting local businesses and improving livelihoods.

Some residents expressed optimism that the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration would fulfill their long-standing expectations of making the facility operational.

The residents described the E-Block Community Day Senior High School as a critical investment in the future of the district and urged the government to take immediate steps to commission and open the facility for use.

They believe that bringing the school into operation will not only improve educational access but also contribute significantly to the socio-economic development of Damanko and the wider Nkwanta North District

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