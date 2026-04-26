Dambai: Passengers reject ferry fare increment, threaten to protest on Monday

Audio By Carbonatix
Some residents and regular users of the Dambai ferry service in the Oti region have expressed strong opposition to a recent increase in transport fares and are planning a demonstration on Monday, April 27, if the decision is not reviewed.
The fare for crossing the ferry has been increased from GH¢4 to GH¢7, a move that has sparked concern among commuters who say the adjustment was introduced without prior consultation.
Many users of the service, which serves as a key transport link for the area, say the increase will place additional financial pressure on them and disrupt daily activities.
Assembly Member for the Dambai Central Electoral Area, Awuranyi Charles, has also criticised the decision, describing it as abrupt and lacking stakeholder engagement.
Speaking to Citi News on Saturday, April 25, he said local leaders and passengers were not consulted before the new fare was implemented.
“Passengers have told us that if nothing is done, they will demonstrate on Monday. The increase from GH¢4 to GH¢7 is something they cannot afford, and we, as opinion leaders and assembly members, were not engaged before this decision was taken,” he said.
He added that he intends to engage the ferry operators to seek clarification on the basis for the increment and push for dialogue to resolve the issue.
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