Redevelopment of Dambai: Krachi East MCE opens up access roads

The Krachi East Municipal Assembly has commenced the opening and reshaping of key access roads in Dambai in a move aimed at strengthening the Oti Regional capital’s connectivity and overall urban outlook.

The initiative, being spearheaded by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Sarfo Nketia, forms part of broader efforts to position Dambai as a modern, well-planned city with improved mobility for residents, businesses, and visitors.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, the MCE explained that the ongoing works are focused on creating and restoring inner-city road links to connect major sections of the town.

He noted that an efficient internal road network is critical to reinforcing Dambai’s status as a regional capital and supporting orderly development.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Sarfo Nketia, expressed concern that the lack of proper inner-city roads has, for years, made it difficult to move within the capital, with negative effects on transport, service delivery, and general economic activity.

According to him, the current intervention is a necessary first step that will pave the way for more permanent road construction and improved drainage systems.

He indicated that once the access routes are properly identified and cleared, relevant urban roads agencies will be able to move in quickly to construct durable roads and develop functional drainage infrastructure to meet the demands of a growing city.

The MCE also cautioned residents against encroaching on road reservations or obstructing existing alignments, stressing that the assembly will not compensate individuals who build on designated road corridors.

He urged the public to cooperate with the redevelopment agenda and avoid activities that could delay progress.

The current works are being supported with District Road Improvement Machines (DRIP), which are being used to widen and improve access across targeted areas.

Municipal authorities believe the intervention will boost connectivity, enhance planning, and contribute significantly to Dambai’s transformation.

Some residents have commended the MCE for what they described as a timely and strategic initiative, noting that improved inner-city roads could unlock development and expand economic opportunities.

They also called on the assembly to remove structures built on lanes and take action against recalcitrant landlords who refuse to comply with directives.

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