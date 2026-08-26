Deputy AG punches holes in Hannan’s counsels’ letters, medical reports

Dr Justice Srem-Sai, the Deputy Attorney General, has challenged letters and medical reports submitted by defence counsel in the case involving Hannan Abdul-Wahab Aliddiba, a former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), and his wife, Faiza Seidu Wuni.

The couple, who are standing trial over alleged financial malfeasance in the purchase and supply of foodstuffs under the National School Feeding Programme, had informed the court that their lawyers were unable to attend the proceedings due to ill health.

Mr Aliddiba, whose lawyer is Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, a former Attorney General, told the court that counsel would be unable to appear because he was unwell.

Wuni, the second accused person, also made a similar request before the court.

Dr Srem-Sai said he had examined the two letters and noted that the letter from counsel for the first accused did not contain evidence to support the claim of illness.

“The letter from counsel for the second accused has a medical report, but the person who signed it did not indicate that he or she is a licensed medical officer,” the Deputy Attorney General said.

He said under the rules and ethics governing law firms, lawyers were expected to work in firms with other lawyers, rather than operate as one-man firms.

Dr Srem-Sai further argued that the defence's conduct appeared to suggest an attempt to determine the pace of the proceedings.

He said some of the health conditions cited in the letters appeared to be prolonged, making it difficult for the trial to proceed.

“We pray my Lord would make orders, which would not allow the case to stall as a result of these health conditions,” he said.

The court, however, noted that counsel for Mr Aliddiba had sought an adjournment on health grounds and had approached the bench to show the judge a medical report.

“Even though I was shown the document, same is not on the court’s docket, neither is the document attached to the letter written by counsel for the first accused person,” the court said.

The trial judge consequently indicated that counsel for Aliddiba should have the medical report placed on the court’s docket to form part of the court’s record.

The judge said that would enable the court to make a fair and just determination when considering requests for adjournments by lawyers or accused persons.

The matter was adjourned to August 26, 2026.

Aliddiba and Wuni have pleaded not guilty to 20 counts, including stealing, money laundering, using public office for profit, and dishonestly receiving and causing financial loss to the state.

They are currently on bail.

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