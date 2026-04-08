Deputy Health Minister endorses Women in Medicine Fellowship

Audio By Carbonatix
The Deputy Minister for Health, Prof. Grace Ayensu Danquah, has welcomed the introduction of the Women in Medicine (WIM) Global Leadership Fellowship, describing it as a timely intervention that aligns with Ghana’s commitment to strengthening leadership and promoting gender equality in the health sector.
Speaking at the All-Cohort Meeting 2026 in Accra, Prof. Ayensu Danquah said the fellowship offers a valuable opportunity for emerging women professionals in healthcare to develop critical leadership, communication and research skills needed to drive reforms and improve service delivery.
She noted that the programme’s curriculum covers key areas such as leadership development, project implementation, resource management and evidence-based decision-making.
The Women in Medicine (WIM) Global Leadership Fellowship is a nine-month, part-time programme designed for women in healthcare across low- and middle-income countries who aspire to take up leadership roles and advance gender equality.
It aims to equip early- and mid-career professionals with the skills, knowledge and networks required to drive meaningful change within their health systems.
Prof Danquah also encouraged eligible Ghanaian health professionals to take advantage of the opportunity.
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