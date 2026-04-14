Dr. Michael K. Obeng receives African Humanitarian Award at African Heritage Awards

Harvard-trained Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, philanthropist, global health strategist, and breast reconstruction advocate, Dr. Michael K. Obeng, MD, FACS, PhD (Hon), was honoured with the prestigious African Humanitarian Award at the 2026 African Heritage Awards in Accra, Ghana.

The high-level ceremony brought together former heads of state, policymakers, and global changemakers.

It concluded with remarks from Ghana’s President John Mahama, underscoring the significance of the event and its honorees.

Dr. Obeng is the Founder and CEO of RESTORE Worldwide, Inc., a global humanitarian organisation that has delivered life-changing reconstructive surgical care to underserved populations across multiple continents.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Obeng stated: “First, I give all glory to God, for the journey, the calling, and the responsibility to serve. Africa does not need charity, Africa needs systems, vision, and ownership.”

He further emphasized: “True impact is not what we give, it is what we build that outlives us.”

Beyond humanitarian surgical work, Dr. Obeng is advancing healthcare innovation and infrastructure through MiKO Pharma Ltd, focused on pharmaceutical manufacturing in Africa.

Dr. Obeng previously served as Health and Social Chair within the African Union Mission to the United States under the leadership of Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao.

Known as 'The Surgeon’s Surgeon,' Dr. Obeng continues to bridge clinical excellence with long-term global health impact while remaining grounded in faith and family. About the African Heritage Awards & Heritage Times.

The African Heritage Awards is a distinguished pan-African recognition platform that celebrates excellence and impact across the continent and diaspora.

The awards rotate across host countries, including Rwanda, Nigeria, Morocco, and Ghana, with the next edition scheduled for Cape Town, South Africa.

The initiative is powered by Heritage Times, a leading African media platform that serves as the publication arm and founding force behind the awards, amplifying African excellence and shaping global narratives.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.