Dr. Samuel Boateng launches ‘Beyond Breach: Where AI Meets Governance’ at virtual ceremony

Dr. Samuel Boateng, founder and CEO of Slamm Technologies, with copy of the newly launched book ‘Beyond Breach Where AI Meets Governance’

… first volume in a five-part series draws diplomats, cybersecurity officials, and faith leaders across two continents

Dr. Samuel Boateng, founder and CEO of Slamm Technologies, has officially launched ‘Beyond Breach: Where AI Meets Governance’, the first book in a five-volume series on artificial intelligence governance, cybersecurity, risk management, and responsible AI. The virtual ceremony, held on Sunday, August 2, drew a distinguished international audience spanning Ghana, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

The ceremony opened with a prayer and introductory remarks by Reverend Ransford Obeng, General Overseer of the Calvary Charismatic Centre whose words on the book’s significance was warmly acknowledged by Lady Rosa Whitaker Duncan-Williams in her welcome address.

The launch brought together members of the diplomatic corps, government officials, cybersecurity authorities, technology innovators, and faith leaders. Lady Rosa Whitaker Duncan-Williams, President and CEO of the Whitaker Group and principal architect of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), delivered the welcome address, describing the book as “more than a book launch” and “an invitation to engage in one of the defining conversations of our generation.” She commended Dr. Boateng for offering, not only analyses of AI’s risks and rewards, but practical models for how governance can be executed with discipline and impact.

Goodwill messages were received from the Embassy of Ghana in the United States, delivered on behalf of His Excellency Ambassador, Victor Smith, by Deputy Ambassador and Deputy Chief of Mission, Her Excellency, Jane Gasu Aheto, who affirmed the mission’s full support and noted the significance of the diaspora — described by government as Ghana’s “17th region” — to national development.

Mr. Michael Kwakye, Principal Manager, Cybersecurity Technology Standards at the Cyber Security Authority of Ghana, also delivered remarks, expressing hope that the gathering would foster meaningful exchange of ideas on securing the nation’s digital future.

Delivering a goodwill message, Mr. Michael Harry Yamson, Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund of Ghana, described the launch as timely and commended Dr. Boateng on both the book and his broader work. Recalling his earlier meeting with the author in Washington, he said Dr. Boateng’s reputation preceded him, and expressed enthusiasm about the plans the author had shared for Ghana.

Reflecting on the significance of the book’s subject, Mr. Yamson observed that today’s world is no longer merely about knowing facts, since AI can do that, but about drawing together knowledge from across disciplines to build innovation, apply creativity, and add value that makes businesses, individuals, and countries more competitive. Work such as Dr. Boateng’s, he said, was what made those possibilities achievable, and he encouraged the author to continue on his path.

A blessing over the book was pronounced by Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, founder and General Overseer of Action Chapel International, who prayed that the work would make a lasting difference in lives across the globe.

The programme featured a panel discussion with Dr. Alex Mbaziira, Associate Professor of Cyber, IT and AI at Marymount University and George Mason University, and Mr. C.K. Bruce, a leading figure in Ghana’s cybersecurity industry, in conversation with the author. The panellists explored the governance challenges posed by autonomous AI agents and the accountability gap that arises when automated systems make consequential decisions, from loan approvals to insurance claims, without clear avenues for human appeal.

Presenting the book, Dr. Boateng, also known as Dr. IT, described ‘Beyond Breach’ as a working tool rather than a theoretical text, written for executives, security professionals, compliance officers, academics, and policymakers. “As the world, especially Africa, embraces the opportunities presented by artificial intelligence, we must ensure that adoption is matched by strong governance, cybersecurity and ethical leadership. ‘Beyond Breach’ is my contribution to that conversation, providing practical guidance for organisations and policymakers navigating this new frontier,” Dr. Boateng said.

Structured in four parts, the book addresses the global regulatory landscape from Brussels to Washington to Accra, the frameworks central to AI governance, the security of AI systems against emerging threats, and organisational structures including the role of the board and the perspectives of emerging markets.

Dr. Boateng brings over two decades of cybersecurity leadership to the work, including prior roles at the Library of Congress, Symantec, and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. Through the Slamm Foundation, he has provided cybersecurity and IT training to tens of thousands of people across the African diaspora at no cost. He holds a PhD from Marymount University and master's degrees from Georgetown University and George Washington University.

‘Beyond Breach: Where AI Meets Governance’ is available for purchase, with a limited hardcover special edition of 100 numbered copies also released to mark the launch.

About the Author

Dr. Samuel Boateng (Dr. IT) is an enterprise cybersecurity executive, educator, author, and the Co-Founder/CEO of Slamm Technologies (Slamm LLC). With over 20 years of experience protecting enterprise and public-sector networks, he specializes in AI-driven SOC architecture, vulnerability management, and IT governance. He is also the host of The Dr. IT Show, an educational platform providing IT career coaching and cybersecurity awareness, and leads the Slamm Foundation’s ‘One Million Campaign’, aimed at expanding global digital literacy and building inclusive tech talent pipelines.

About Slamm Technologies Slamm Technologies is a global cybersecurity, managed IT, and professional workforce development firm. Founded in 2008 in Manassas, Virginia, with key regional hubs including Accra, Ghana, Slamm offers end-to-end IT services, Security Operations Center (SOC) management, vulnerability assessments, and industry-aligned IT certifications. Through the Slamm Foundation, the company is also dedicated to advancing global digital literacy and building inclusive tech talent pipelines.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.