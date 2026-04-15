Dzifa Gomashie inspects progress on CNC projects

The Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has inspected ongoing works at the Centre for National Culture (CNC) project in Fijai in the Western Region.

The 1,500-seater capacity auditorium had weathered the storm to reach an enviable feat of progress with hopeful functional amphitheatres; event grounds; a gym; and a cafeteria, among others.

Madam Gomashie was taken round the project site by the lead contractor from Attachy Construction Limited and Macaw, the suppliers.

The team of engineers, architects, planners, and surveyors, among other critical staff from Attachy, were hopeful to deliver a world-class and standard cultural centre for the people of the Western Region and beyond.

The Minister reviewed the original scope of work, which included the construction of a fence wall, craft village, administration block, guest houses, and auditorium.

Madam Gomashie made critical contributions to the project deliverables and urged the team to be mindful of climate change effects in the designs.

She said, "The National Theatre and its current challenges must teach us to do well here...I think I have to invite your team to inspect the National Theatre so you can operate from informed grounds."

The Attachy Construction Limited later told the Minister that the team was ready to meet the project deadlines by November and prayed for consistent fund releases for smooth execution of the contract terms.

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