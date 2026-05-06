ECCBC Ghana kicks off Copa Coca-Cola 2026 with Trophy Tour and official opening ceremony

The Equatorial Coca-Cola Bottling Company (ECCBC), Ghana, officially launched the maiden edition of the Copa Coca-Cola 2026 tournament, which kicked off with the Group stage matches on Saturday, May 2, at the S2 Sport Club in Accra.

This brings together eight international and community schools in a celebration of youth football, leadership, and community spirit.

The launch event was attended by school representatives, ECCBC Ghana management, principals, parents, and students, signalling a united commitment to using the power of football as a vehicle for youth development and community impact across Ghana.

A Trophy That Travels: The School Tour

Ahead of the official kickoff, the Copa Coca-Cola trophy embarked on a school tour, visiting the participating institutions and for many students, it was their first time seeing the trophy up close, a deliberate move designed to build excitement, make the competition feel personal, and connect every young player to what they are playing for.

The participating schools competing in the tournament are Ghana International School, Alpha Beta, Faith Montessori, Lycée Français International Jacques Prévert d'Accra, Ghana Christian International High School, International Community School, East Airport International School, and American International School, Ghana.

The tour underscored the spirit behind Copa Coca-Cola 2026, an investment in Ghana’s youth and a celebration of the communities that ECCBC Ghana calls home.

In an interview, the Managing Director of ECCBC WAC BU, Felix Gomis, shared the business’s motive for the initiative, emphasising the importance of contributing to the health of the youth through football.

“This tournament is about our youth and how we can contribute to help them grow in a spirit of healthiness, confidence, and learning; grooming them to become the future leaders of tomorrow.

It is about setting the tone of starting small and scaling up. Our ultimate goal is to make Copa Coca-Cola a national Coca-Cola celebration.”

Looking Ahead

The semi-finals and finals are scheduled for Saturday, May 9th, 2026, with Ghana International School, Lycée Français International Jacques Prévert d'Accra, International Community School, and East Airport International School competing for ultimate glory.

With ambitions to grow Copa Coca-Cola into a regional and national competition, ECCBC Ghana views this year’s edition as the foundation of something far greater: a tournament that starts in Accra, destined to belong to all of Ghana.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.