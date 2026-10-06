Ecobank Ghana commissions digital learning centre at La-Nkwantanang schools

Ecobank Ghana PLC has commissioned a newly refurbished and fully equipped Digital Learning Centre at the La-Nkwantanang Cluster of Schools in Madina, as part of activities marking Ecobank Day 2026.

The initiative, held under the theme “Building Tomorrow’s Skills Today,” forms part of Ecobank’s three-year Transforming Africa Through Education programme, which seeks to equip young people with practical digital skills for the future.

The new centre, which will serve pupils across the eight schools within the cluster, is equipped with 26 computers and other accessories to support digital learning, coding, web development, animation, robotics and artificial intelligence.

In a speech delivered by Charlotte Amanquah, Regional Head of Consumer and Commercial Banking at Ecobank Ghana and Anglophone West Africa, on behalf of the Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana PLC, Mrs Abena Osei-Poku, at the commissioning ceremony, she said the facility was designed to give young people practical opportunities to engage with technology from an early age.

“This Digital Learning Centre will offer pupils opportunities to acquire practical skills in coding, web development, animation, robotics, artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.”

She said the centre should serve as a platform for creativity, innovation and problem-solving, urging school authorities and teachers to ensure that pupils have regular and equitable access to the facility.

“Today’s commissioning is not an end in itself. A modern facility only delivers value when it is used consistently, managed responsibly and supported over the long term,” Mrs Osei-Poku said.

She further disclosed that the commissioning brings to seven the number of Digital Learning Centres established by Ecobank Ghana between 2023 and 2026.

According to her, Ecobank affiliates across Africa have, over the past three years, built or refurbished 66 IT laboratories, benefiting more than 46,000 children and young people with essential digital skills.

Two additional Digital Learning Centres completed earlier this year in Kumasi and Wa are also expected to be commissioned as part of the 2026 intervention.

Mrs Osei-Poku also acknowledged the contribution of the Ghana Education Service, school authorities, Ghana Code Club and other institutions within the Ecobank Group towards the project.

She urged pupils to take full advantage of the facility and develop the confidence to experiment and innovate.

“Do not be afraid to experiment, ask questions, make mistakes and try again. The applications, websites, machines and solutions that will shape Africa’s future may one day be designed by some young people sitting here now.”

The La-Nkwantanang Cluster of Schools was selected following an assessment of beneficiary communities, with the facility expected to serve more than 2,000 pupils across the eight schools.

Ecobank Ghana said it would also continue to provide maintenance support to existing centres, including minor structural repairs, painting, air-conditioner servicing and replacement of computer accessories where necessary, to ensure the sustainability of its investments in digital education.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Tags:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.