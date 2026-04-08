Economic growth slows to 7.5% in January 2026

The provisional Monthly Indicator of Economic Growth (MIEG) has recorded a 7.5% growth for January 2026, compared to 8.2% in January 2025. This shows that the pace of the year on year growth in output slowed down as compared to the same period in 2025.

The Monthly Indicator of Economic Growth published by the Ghana Statistical Service is a volume index which captures changes in economic activity on a monthly basis.

The data shows that economic activities in Agriculture grew by 4.5%, compared to 9.3% in January 2025.

This also indicates that the Agriculture sector experienced a decline in performance compared to January 2025, reflecting a moderation in growth momentum. The sector contributed 14.0 percentage to overall growth of 7.5%

The Industry sector recorded a growth rate of 7.2% in January 2026, compared to 9.7% in January 2025. This is an indication of a slowdown oil and gas within the mining and quarrying activities, compared to the same period last year. The sector contributed 29.0% to the 7.5% growth in the MIEG.

According to the data, the Services economic activities expanded by 9.6% in January 2026 , compared to 7.7% in January 2025.

The Monthly Indicator of Economic Growth shows that the services sector expanded in January 2026, indicating an acceleration in growth compared to the same period in 2025. The sector contributed 54.3% to the 7.5% growth in the MIEG.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.