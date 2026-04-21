Ellembelle MP refurbishes Azulenloanu clinic with roofing sheets

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ellembelle Constituency, has provided roofing sheets for the refurbishment of the Azulenloanu Community Health Primary Services (CHPS) Compound.

The intervention came after Nana Addo Nreda, Chief of Azulenloanu petitioned the MP’s office for support.

Presenting the roofing sheets to the community through the chief, Mr Amarh-Kofi Buah who also serves as the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, said the health care needs were critical.

He said it formed part of the government’s launch of the free primary health care programme to ensure affordable health delivery nationwide, and he would continue to champion efforts to bring health care to the doorsteps of the people.

The MPsaid his office had made numerous interventions in the health sector including, the construction of CHPS Compounds since he became the MP for Ellembelle.

Receiving the iron sheets on behalf of the community, Nana Addo Nreda, expressed profound gratitude to Mr Armah-Kofi Buah for responding to the health needs of the people.

He explained that the CHPS started as a community self-help project, supported by Mr Kwasi Bonzo, the former District Chief Executive ( DCE) for Ellembelle , however after four years, the roofing deteriorated because ” the right roofing sheets were not used”.

“There were leakages in the roofing which forced the nurses to apply for transfers”, Nana Addo Nreda said.

The chief said he had spent a lot of personal funds patching the leakages and bought electric wires to connect the clinic to the national electricity grid.

On current health service access, the chief said turnout was low because nurses were not staying there permanently, coupled with the lack of medication for patients.

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