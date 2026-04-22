Agribusiness | National

Esther Kyerewaa Twumasi puts Ghana on global agribusiness map at Macfrut 2026

Source: Joy Business  
  22 April 2026 1:25pm
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Ghanaian agribusiness entrepreneur and founder of SkinVive, Esther Kyerewaa Twumasi, is flying the country’s flag at the globally acclaimed Macfrut Expo 2026 in Rimini.

Widely regarded as one of the world’s leading exhibitions for the fruit and vegetable sector, Macfrut brings together industry leaders, investors, and innovators shaping the future of global food systems.

The platform showcases cutting-edge agricultural technologies, value chain innovations, and strategic partnerships.

Twumasi’s participation comes through the E4Impact Foundation, which backs high-impact entrepreneurs across Africa and beyond.

Her presence underscores the growing recognition of Ghanaian innovation within the global agribusiness space.

At the centre of her showcase is SkinVive, an enterprise transforming cocoa pod husk waste into natural, chemical-free skincare products.

The model turns what is often discarded into value, creating new income streams for cocoa farmers while meeting rising global demand for sustainable beauty solutions.

“Being here is a powerful reminder that African innovation belongs on the global stage. SkinVive is not just a business; it is a solution that connects agriculture, sustainability, and beauty while empowering farmers, especially women,” she said from Rimini.

Beyond business, Twumasi’s work reflects a broader mission to expand opportunities in agriculture.

As founder of the Miss Agriculture Ghana Initiative and co-founder of the Chamber of Women in Agribusiness Ghana, she has championed youth and women through mentorship and enterprise development.

Her participation at Macfrut goes beyond product promotion. It tells a larger story of innovation driven by local challenges, sustainability rooted in indigenous knowledge, and the transformative potential of agribusiness.

As global attention sharpens on climate resilience and inclusive growth, Twumasi’s presence positions Ghana as an active contributor to the conversation, while reinforcing the message that homegrown solutions can compete and thrive on the world stage.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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