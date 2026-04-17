Etihad Airways to launch Accra–Abu Dhabi flights from May 17 as part of its broader expansion

Etihad Airways has announced plans to begin flights between Accra and Abu Dhabi from May 17, as part of a broader expansion of its network across Africa.

The new Accra route forms part of a wider strategy by the UAE’s national carrier to deepen its presence in high-growth African markets, while strengthening connections between the continent, the Middle East, and Asia.

In a statement, the airline said the expansion will see additional routes introduced to several African countries, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eritrea, Nigeria and Zimbabwe, alongside Ghana.

The move is expected to boost connectivity for passengers and cargo, while positioning Abu Dhabi as a key transit hub linking Africa to Asia and beyond.

According to Etihad Airways, the new routes are designed to support growing demand for trade, investment and travel between Africa and other global regions.

“The expansion strengthens Etihad’s presence across high-growth African markets, connecting the continent to Abu Dhabi and the world beyond,” the airline said.

It added that the development reinforces Abu Dhabi’s role as a gateway for trade, cargo and investment flows between Africa and Asia, particularly at a time when economic ties between the UAE and African countries continue to grow.

The airline noted that increasing partnerships across sectors such as energy, infrastructure, mining and logistics have driven the need for improved air connectivity.

The Africa expansion also builds on Etihad’s recent growth in Asia, particularly in China and India. The airline has increased flight frequencies to Chinese cities and deepened its partnership with China Eastern Airlines, creating what it describes as a stronger corridor linking Africa and Asia through Abu Dhabi.

“This opens a new corridor linking Africa and Asia through Abu Dhabi,” the statement added.

In addition, the expansion complements Etihad’s strategic joint venture with Ethiopian Airlines, which recently marked 80 years of operations, further enhancing connectivity across the African continent.

The introduction of the Accra–Abu Dhabi route is expected to offer travellers in Ghana more direct access to destinations across Asia, the Middle East and beyond, while also facilitating business and cargo movement between the regions.

The entry of Etihad Airways into Ghana’s aviation space is expected to intensify competition on the already busy Middle East route, which is currently dominated by major carriers such as Emirates and Qatar Airways.

The move could lead to more competitive airfares and improved services for passengers, particularly those travelling to Asia and the Middle East.

Beyond passenger travel, Etihad’s arrival is also likely to strengthen cargo and trade links between Ghana and key markets in Asia, given Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a global logistics hub.

Also, an additional route enhances Accra’s position as a strategic aviation gateway in West Africa, while supporting increasing economic ties between Ghana and the United Arab Emirates in sectors such as energy, infrastructure and commerce.

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