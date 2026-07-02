Ex-G4S guard jailed in UK over £117,200 bank fraud after four-year stay in Ghana

A former security guard has been sentenced to three years and four months' imprisonment in the United Kingdom (UK) after impersonating a cash collection officer and fraudulently obtaining £117,200 from a bank before fleeing to Ghana, where he remained for almost four years.

The convict, 40-year-old Kwabena Kissi, was sentenced by the Snaresbrook Crown Court after admitting a charge of fraud by false representation arising from an elaborate deception carried out in July 2022.

Court proceedings heard that on July 5, 2022, Kissi entered a Santander UK branch in Brixton, south London, dressed in a G4S security uniform from a company he had left two years earlier. To conceal his identity, he wore a crash helmet with the visor lowered and a face mask, giving staff the impression that he was a legitimate cash collection officer.

Security camera footage presented during the trial showed bank employees granting him access to a secure area before handing over bags containing cash, believing he had arrived for a scheduled collection.

After receiving the money, Kissi quietly exited the banking hall carrying a briefcase. Investigators told the court that he later changed out of the uniform nearby, transferred the cash into a bin bag and left the area in an Uber vehicle.

Prosecutor Imogen Nelson told the court that the bank's vault manager, Otis Williams, had prepared £256,000 for collection that day in 11 separate cash bags.

Although one member of staff questioned why Kissi had arrived earlier than expected, he reportedly explained that he had been assigned to "a new route", an explanation that allayed any immediate concerns.

The deception was only uncovered after Kissi failed to return for a subsequent collection and the genuine G4S cash collection officer later arrived to collect the funds.

The court heard that Kissi departed the United Kingdom for Accra a day after the theft and remained in Ghana for nearly four years, where he reportedly lived with his ailing mother.

However, his attempt to evade justice came to an end when he travelled back to Britain on March 26 this year.

According to investigators, police officers had been monitoring for his return. His arrest was triggered after he booked an Uber using his real name and mobile telephone number—the same handset investigators had linked to the 2022 fraud.

He was arrested shortly after arriving at Gatwick Airport.

During questioning, Kissi initially denied being the suspect and claimed that officers had mistaken his identity. Investigators, however, matched the recovered mobile phone with evidence gathered during the original investigation, linking him directly to the offence.

In April this year, Kissi pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation. A separate count of possessing criminal property was subsequently discontinued.

The sentence brings to an end a case that investigators said involved careful planning, the misuse of a former employer's uniform and the exploitation of established security procedures to gain the confidence of bank staff before making away with a substantial amount of cash.

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