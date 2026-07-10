Excavator deployed to clear debris at Ashaley Botwe-School Junction after clean-up exercise

An excavator has been deployed to the Ashaley Botwe–School Junction in Accra to clear and evacuate heaps of debris collected during the ongoing nationwide clean-up exercise as authorities intensify efforts to ensure proper waste disposal.

The heavy-duty equipment is removing silt, refuse and other waste gathered by volunteers and sanitation workers during the clean-up operation to prevent the debris from being washed back into drains or left along roadsides.

The exercise forms part of the two-day national clean-up that has commenced in seven flood-affected regions across the country.

It is part of efforts by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council and local authorities to improve environmental sanitation and reduce the risk of flooding, particularly in communities prone to choked drains.

The exercise, which began at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, July 10, is aimed at clearing refuse, desilting choked drains, restoring public spaces and improving the free flow of stormwater to help reduce the risk of future flooding.

The deployment of the excavator is expected to speed up the removal process and support the broader objective of keeping drainage systems free of obstructions as government pushes for cleaner and healthier communities.

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