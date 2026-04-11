‘Excellence is our inheritance’ – Nana Sam Brew-Butler hails Mfantsipim’s 150-year reign in leadership

Nana Sam Brew-Butler

Chairman of the Grand Launch of Mfantsipim @ 150, renowned entrepreneur Nana Sam Brew-Butler, has outlined the impact of Mfantsipim School on national development.

He made the remarks in a speech to mark the journey toward the sesquicentennial anniversary of Ghana’s oldest secondary school, which officially commenced on Saturday, 11th April 2026.

The launch, held under the theme “Mfantsipim @ 150: Shaping Ghana’s Greatest Minds", brought together distinguished personalities of Ghanaian society to honour the Wesleyan institution that has become synonymous with national leadership.

Nana Sam Brew-Butler, an old student of the school, asserted that Mfantsipim’s impact on Ghana is an objective historical fact.

He described the 'Mfantsipim Man' as an individual trained with a specific philosophy to lift others while rising.

“For 150 years, Mfantsipim has not only educated students. It has shaped minds, moulded character and produced leaders,” Mr Brew-Butler stated. “The Mfantsipim man is not trained merely to rise but to lift others as he rises. Excellence here is not accidental. It is an inheritance.”

To underscore the school’s overwhelming influence on the Ghanaian state, Mr Brew-Butler cited staggering historical data. He noted that in the 1960s, 11 out of the 16 top civil servants in the country were products of the school.

He further listed several Mfantsipim old students who have made a mark in different sectors of the economy.

“The story of Mfantsipim is a story of minds shaped, minds disciplined, minds committed to service,” he remarked, citing Proverbs 22:6 to explain the school’s enduring influence on its products.

The launch marks the beginning of a year-long series of activities leading up to the main anniversary in 2026. The 150th anniversary is not merely a celebration of longevity but a strategic renewal of the school’s commitment to the future.

In his closing remarks, Nana Sam Brew-Butler called on all stakeholders to preserve and strengthen this inheritance for generations yet unborn.

“Let us honour the past by building the future. Let us continue shaping Ghana’s greatest minds,” he concluded.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.