Failure to arrest hit-and-run driver in Charles Amissah’s Death “problematic” — Kwadwo Poku

Energy analyst Kwadwo Poku has described the failure by the police to arrest the driver involved in the hit-and-run death of Charles Amissah as “problematic”, questioning the effectiveness of surveillance infrastructure in Accra.

Speaking on the JoyNews AM Show on Monday, 11 May, Mr Poku expressed shock that the suspect remains at large despite the presence of extensive surveillance systems in the capital.

“The bit that baffles me is that up to today, the police have not been able to arrest the hit-and-run driver. That is strange,” he said.

He questioned the effectiveness of surveillance systems installed across the city, particularly CCTV cameras mounted on Huawei infrastructure at major intersections.

“With all the cameras we have invested in around the country, the police should bow their heads in shame, and nobody is talking about it. I think that is a very, very big problem,” he stated.

Mr Poku further argued that such an incident couldn't occur in Accra without being traced, insisting that authorities must provide answers.

“In today’s Accra, it’s not possible. Those Huawei cameras, the white poles—they are at every junction, every corner of Accra. I challenge the police on this platform; it is not possible that somebody will do a hit-and-run in Accra and the police are not able to track who that person is,” he said.

He added that the situation raises concerns about the value of investments in surveillance infrastructure if they cannot support criminal investigations.

“That means that infrastructure is really not worth investing in,” he noted.

Mr Poku also called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to provide an update on the investigation, stressing the need for closure for the bereaved family.

“We need a report from the police. I am pleading with the IGP; let’s get a response on this. I think closure will be important for the family,” he said.

Meanwhile, a committee investigating the death of 29-year-old engineer Charles Amissah has concluded that he died from medical neglect and denial of emergency care after being turned away by three major hospitals in Accra.

The report identified serious failures in emergency response and patient management at the Police Hospital, the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital), and the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

According to the committee chaired by Professor Agyeman Badu Akosa, Mr Amissah, an engineer with Promasidor Ghana Limited, was involved in a hit-and-run accident near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Overpass on 6 February 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.