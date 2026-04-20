Family of late Sawla MP performs funeral without mortal remains of the deceased

Late-Sawla-MP Joseph Trumah Bayel

The family of the late Joseph Trumah Bayel, former MP for Sawla-Tuna-Kalba, has performed his final funeral rites without his mortal remains.

The decision marks a dramatic climax to a months-long standoff involving the Chiefs of Bole and Tuna, the police, and hospital authorities.

The three-day ceremony, which commenced on Friday, 17th April 2026, and concluded on Sunday, 19th April, was held at Dakompilayir, a suburb of Tuna, amidst the sombre yet defiant sounds of xylophones and traditional drumming.

Despite the absence of the body, the event drew a massive gathering of dignitaries.

Politicians from both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), traditional rulers, and business leaders from across the country converged to pay their respects to the late MP, citing his immense contribution to the development of the district and the nation.

However, the air was thick with indignation as the family explained why the casket remained empty.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Richard Trumah Bayel revealed that the "last-minute decision" to proceed without the body was a necessity to break traditional and cultural restrictions currently binding the MP's widow and to grant the departed soul "peace according to custom."

He further criticised authorities, describing the situation as an embarrassment to Ghana's judicial system.

“Yes, we took this last-minute decision to perform the funeral rites of our late kinsman so that we can remove all traditional and cultural restrictions binding his widow and to also grant the departed soul peace... and also to avoid any open confrontation with the powers that be,” Richard Bayel indicated.

He further alleged that despite a court ruling in Damongo in favour of the family, the Medical Director of the district hospital refused to release the body.

“After losing miserably in court, they still didn't feel the shame and took cover behind the Medical Director... for him not to allow us to take custody of our father. What kind of a banana republic are we living in? It’s shameful; it’s very shameful and embarrassing to us as a nation,” he insisted.

The late Joseph Trumah Bayel passed away in 2025, but his burial has been delayed by a protracted and bitter dispute.

In January this year, the chiefs of Bole and Tuna reportedly moved to detain the corpse, allegedly demanding nearly one million Ghana Cedis from the family.

The demand is reportedly linked to a long-standing land dispute currently pending before the Wa High Court.

The family expressed deep frustration that even after securing a legal order to retrieve the body, the hospital authorities, whom they claim are acting under the instruction of the traditional rulers, effectively blocked the entrance.

“When the court ruled that we should go for the body, we sent information announcing the funerals... only for them once again to hide behind the Medical Director to deny us access, thereby violating the order of the court,” Mr. Bayel lamented.

As the funeral ceremonies conclude, the body of the former MP remains in the cold room of the district hospital.

While the traditional rites have concluded, the physical remains of the former lawmaker continue to be the subject of a tug-of-war that many in the Savannah Region have condemned.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.