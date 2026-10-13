Football | National

Fentuo recounts failed media checks in 2018 Commonwealth Games visa scandal

Source: Abubakar Ibrahim  
  13 October 2026 4:04am
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Some Ghanaians who travelled to Australia as journalists for the 2018 Commonwealth Games could not operate a recorder or explain their media duties, sports journalist Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo has revealed.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express on Monday, October 12, he said the failed checks exposed travellers whose claims to be journalists could not withstand basic questioning.

Fentuo said he spoke to some of those involved while reporting on the scandal. His account pointed to a gap between their claimed professional identities and their ability to demonstrate basic journalism skills.

According to him, Australian immigration officials asked some travellers to identify an audio recording. Others were handed a recorder and asked to operate it. None of those given that task could do so, he said.

Officials also questioned them about their intended work and the media organisations they represented.

“How do you intend to perform your duties while you're here? What are you using to do what? What platform do you work for? Do you have any evidence?”

Fentuo said many could not answer.

“A lot of them couldn't answer those questions at the time. I covered that story extensively.”

For him, the scandal’s significance lay in the international embarrassment it brought Ghana. The exposure of people posing as journalists turned a sporting trip into a damaging story about the country.

The 2018 controversy centred on Ghanaians who entered Australia claiming to cover the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Contemporary reporting said about 60 were flagged and deported after failing to substantiate their claims. The episode triggered investigations and the suspension of senior sports officials.

His account comes amid renewed scrutiny of sports travel following the 2026 World Cup visa controversy.

JoySports has reported allegations that more than $623,000 was collected from prospective travellers for visa assistance. Some applicants said they received neither visas nor interview appointments.

National Sports Authority Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah was suspended pending investigations. His lawyer denies that he received money to facilitate visas. The Sports Ministry also denies wrongdoing.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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