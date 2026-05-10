Fifty years in, what have I learnt?

I turned fifty this week!

I never thought I would write about this publicly, or even celebrate it in any significant way. But milestone birthdays have a way of inviting performance, the curated highlight reel, the polished retrospective, the carefully worded gratitude post. I have done my bit over the last few days on Instagram and Facebook, which is perhaps further testament to my age.

What I want to write about here is the truth behind the truth. The fuller picture of my life at fifty. The seasons nobody photographed, the years that did not make the CV, and the lessons that only come when things fall apart, and you have to decide, quietly and alone, who you are going to be.

I should also say this: I do not feel old. When I was a child, fifty seemed like the finish line. I know now it is not even close. If anything, I feel more awake, more alive than ever, more certain about what matters, and less willing to spend energy on what does not. The fire has not dimmed. It has simply found a cleaner fuel.

So here are ten things that fifty years have taught me. Not wisdom from a mountaintop, not as definitive wisdom, but as reflections from someone still very much in motion.

1. Necessity is not failure. It is often the first classroom.

I started my career full of fire, at a small advertising agency, twenty-three or twenty-four years old. At the time, I thought momentum was the same thing as direction. It was not, and eventually I did what I was sure I would never do: I took a job at a bank. It felt like a retreat. Looking back, it was a repositioning. The discipline, the structure, the understanding of how money and institutions actually work, none of that was wasted. I just could not see it at the time. That job later opened the door and paved the way to the very career I had always wanted.

When life insists you take a different road, pay attention. Something is being built in you that you will need later.

2. The pivot is not the problem. The resistance to it is.

I left Nigeria and relocated to the UK with very little certainty and a great deal of hope. I moved from banking into sports media distribution, a field I knew almost nothing about, beyond a working understanding of intellectual property commercialisation.

That pivot was uncomfortable in ways I cannot fully describe. New country, new industry, starting again.

What I learned in those early years is this: the people who thrive across industries are not the ones who arrive already knowing everything. They are the ones who are genuinely curious, persistent, and unafraid to be the least experienced in the room for as long as it takes.

Pivots are not detours. They are often the actual route.

3. Relationships are the real currency. Everything else is a transaction.

I have closed deals worth millions and negotiated contracts across several countries. I have sat in rooms with some of the most powerful executives in global media. None of it happened because of a pitch deck.

It happened because of relationships built over years, over dinners that ran too long, phone calls that should have been emails, moments of showing up when it was inconvenient. Trust is slow. It does not compress. You cannot manufacture it on a deadline.

Every significant chapter of my career has a human being at the centre of it.

Invest in people, not for what they can do for you. Just invest.

4. Build where others will not go. The overlooked is often the undervalued.

At Optima Sports, under the leadership of Rotimi Pedro and Andrew Howes , we acquired free-to-air sports rights in Africa at a time when nobody thought the market could sustain it. The fees were climbing. The sceptics were many. The conventional wisdom was to wait.

We did not wait. We built. And slowly, what everyone said was too expensive and too early became a business.

I have seen this pattern repeat itself throughout my career. Opportunities that looked unattractive on paper. Markets that felt too nascent, too complex, too African. Content nobody else wanted to champion. Do not let the crowd's indifference become your own.

5. Frustration is not a sign you are in the wrong place. Sometimes it is a blueprint.

Eight years working at Sony Pictures Television gave me an education I could not have bought. Africa's media market is unlike any other: fragmented, fast-moving, under-resourced, and deeply misunderstood by the global industry. Every year, we tried new things, finding creative ways to bring Hollywood closer to Africa, and Africa closer to Hollywood. Neither journey was straightforward.

There were seasons when the business contracted despite everything we poured into it. Moments when the gap between what was possible and what the system permitted felt impossibly wide. Many times, I almost confused that frustration for failure, but every constraint was a lesson. Every limitation sharpened my vision for what I would build when the constraints were mine to remove.

If you are frustrated, the question worth sitting with is: What is this season teaching me that I could not learn any other way?

6. Entrepreneurship is not a personality type. It is a practice — and it improves with failure.

House of Faith is not my first entrepreneurial attempt, but my third!

The first was in Lagos. I was young, energetic, not yet ready. The second was a venture I attempted before joining Kwesé; again, the timing was off, and the pieces did not hold. Both taught me things no business school would have.

What I know now, standing at the beginning of this third chapter, is that I am a different entrepreneur. More patient, self-aware, less in love with the idea and more committed to the execution. Willing to listen, and surround myself with people whose strengths cover my gaps, and hold the vision loosely enough to adapt without losing the conviction behind it.

There is a maturity that only comes from having tried and fallen and tried again. I would not trade those earlier failures for anything because it’s built the man who could finally carry what this vision requires.

Failure is not the opposite of entrepreneurship. It is part of the training.

7. The vision that endures is rarely yours alone.

In February 2026, FaithStream went live, Africa's first premium faith-based streaming platform, available globally on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Within months of conception, we launched with over 135 titles and 1,700 hours of programming: feature films, scripted and unscripted series, documentaries, and audio content. Entirely free, sustained by donors who believe that premium faith-affirming content should be accessible to every Christian regardless of economic circumstance.

The vision was given, my co- founders brought brilliance in content, product, and technology that I could not have replicated. The broader team brought gifts I did not have. The content partners, the filmmakers across Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa, the donors who believed before anything existed, are all co-authors of this story.

The great visions in life are not solo performances. Be humble enough to build with others, and honest enough to admit you need them.

8. Courage is not the absence of fear. It is the decision that something matters more.

Leaving Sony and making the decision not to return to corporate was, if I am being honest, a frightening thing. No safety net, no guarantees, just a conviction deep enough to act on, co-founders I trusted, and a belief that Christians deserved world-class content built specifically for them and not an afterthought on someone else's platform. Something designed from the ground up.

I was afraid. I still have moments of fear. But fear, I have come to understand, is not a stop sign. It tends to show up precisely when something actually matters.

Do the thing that matters. Fear usually comes with it; that’s part of it.

9. Africa is not emerging. Africa is arriving.

Twenty-five years in African media have given me a front-row seat to a continent in motion. I have watched Africa be dismissed and underestimated by global partners who saw risk where we saw opportunity, and by some of our own people who measured our worth by how closely we mirrored the West.

I do not believe in the "emerging market" framing anymore. Emerging implies something incomplete, something still becoming. Africa is not becoming. Africa is.

The stories are being told. The creative talent has always been there. What the continent needed was infrastructure, distribution, and a belief system that matched its potential. That is what we are building, not just with FaithStream, but across the entire House of Faith ecosystem: production studios, a pan-African distribution network spanning over 40 countries, podcasts, publishing, live events, and a mission to help create more than 13,000 jobs across Africa's creative economy over the next decade.

I have staked the next chapter of my life on this. I would do it again without hesitation.

10. Faith is not a strategy. But without it, no strategy sustains.

The one constant thing across every chapter, the advertising agency, the bank, the relocation, the sports rights years, Kwesé, eight years of Sony, the ventures that did not work out, and now this, has been faith.

Not the faith of easy answers or guaranteed outcomes. The faith that holds you when nothing seems to be working, and the path forward is unclear. The faith that says: there is a purpose in this, even if I cannot see it yet.

I failed, pivoted, started over, and through it all, faith was not a comfort blanket. It was an anchor.

Here is where I land at fifty: I do not feel old or look like it, as I have been told. However, I am full of ambition, drive, focus, and appetite for what comes next, armed with everything the last five decades have taught me, and genuinely excited about the next fifty.

In Philippians 3:13, Apostle Paul says, “Brothers and sisters, I do not consider that I have made it my own yet; but one thing I do: forgetting what lies behind and reaching forward to what lies ahead.” This is not literally forget what you have been through, your history and all you have learnt, but to take the lessons, and never forget that there is so much more to do.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.