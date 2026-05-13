Raincoat Roofing Systems Limited joins The Build Project as official roofing partner

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s innovative construction and lifestyle television platform, The Build Project, has officially announced Raincoat Roofing Systems Limited as its Official Roofing Partner ahead of the show’s highly anticipated premiere this June on Joy Prime.
The partnership brings together two brands committed to quality, innovation and excellence within Ghana’s growing construction and housing industry.
For over two decades, Raincoat Roofing Systems Limited has established itself as one of Ghana’s leading roofing solution providers, serving homeowners, churches, property developers, retailers and construction merchants across the country. The company is known for manufacturing and installing steel trusses and roofing sheets while delivering roofing solutions tailored to Ghana’s climate and structural needs.
Raincoat Roofing Systems Limited is also recognized as the largest supplier of Clean Colorbond Ultra Activate® roofing materials in Ghana and offers TrueCore® Steel Trusses, products trusted for their durability, corrosion resistance and long-term performance.
As Official Roofing Partner, the company will play a key role in showcasing modern roofing systems, roofing education and innovative construction solutions throughout The Build Project.
Speaking on the partnership, Louis Sakyiamah aka Lexis Bill, executive producer of The Build Project described the collaboration as a perfect alignment of vision and industry impact.
“Roofing is one of the most critical aspects of any building project, and we wanted a partner that represents quality, trust and innovation. Raincoat Roofing Systems Limited brings all of that and more. This partnership strengthens our commitment to exposing viewers to the best brands and solutions shaping the future of construction in Ghana,” the representative said.
Chief Executive Officer of Raincoat Roofing Systems Limited, Mr Charles Hutchful, also expressed excitement about the collaboration and the opportunity to connect directly with audiences across the country.
“We are excited to partner with The Build Project because it is a platform that aligns with our values of quality workmanship, innovation and customer satisfaction. This partnership gives us the opportunity to educate viewers on the importance of quality roofing systems and why investing in the right roofing solution matters for every homeowner and developer,” the spokesperson stated.
The Build Project, produced by Sixel Ltd, is set to redefine construction and lifestyle television in Ghana by blending architecture, home improvement, design inspiration, industry education and compelling storytelling into one engaging television experience.
Industry stakeholders believe the addition of Raincoat Roofing Systems Limited further positions the show as a credible platform connecting audiences to trusted construction brands and practical building solutions.
Viewers can expect expert insights, roofing demonstrations, transformation stories and innovative construction ideas when The Build Project premieres this June on Joy Prime.
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