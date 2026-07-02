Finance Ministry releases GH¢350 million for flood relief and mitigation following Mahama directive

The Ministry of Finance has transferred GH¢350 million from the Contingency Fund to the National Disaster Management Committee to support emergency relief and flood mitigation efforts following the recent devastating floods that affected parts of the country.

The release of the funds follows a directive by President John Dramani Mahama to Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson to mobilise resources to assist affected communities and strengthen measures to reduce the impact of future flooding.

According to the Ministry, the withdrawal was undertaken in accordance with Article 177 of the 1992 Constitution, with the Finance Minister first securing approval from Parliament through its Finance Committee before authorising the release of the funds.

Following Parliament's approval, the Minister directed the Controller and Accountant-General to transfer the amount to the National Disaster Management Committee to implement the National Emergency Flood Response Programme.

The Ministry said the Controller and Accountant-General subsequently opened a dedicated National Disaster Management Committee account at the Bank of Ghana and transferred the full GH¢350 million into the account.

Of the total amount, GH¢200 million has been earmarked for urgent relief interventions to support flood victims and affected communities, while GH¢150 million will finance flood mitigation measures aimed at reducing the frequency and impact of flooding.

The Ministry said the transfer gives effect to President Mahama's directive for an immediate government response to the flood emergency by providing timely assistance to affected communities while supporting longer-term interventions to strengthen the country's resilience against future flooding.

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