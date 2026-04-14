Focuz Afriq Media brings back April Fool Comedy and Poetry Night for 2026

Focuz Afriq Media is set to stage the 2026 edition of its April Fool Comedy and Poetry Night on Saturday, April 25, at Alisa Hotel, North Ridge in Accra.

The show begins at 7 p.m., with tickets priced at GH¢200 for regular, GH¢300 for VIP, and GH¢350 for couples.

Blending stand-up comedy with spoken word, the event has evolved into one of the company’s most recognizable entertainment properties, known for its vibrant atmosphere and strong audience appeal.

The show has previously drawn strong crowds and featured acts including Jacinta, Lekzy Decomic, Shegelabobor, Parrot Mouth, Ajeezay, DKB and Comedian Waris, underlining its reputation as a carefully curated night of live performance and audience energy.

This year’s edition features a lineup of Jeneral Ntatia, Okokobioko, Hogan, Papayaw Ataamle, Kwame Obed, Khemikal, and Jeffrey Nortey, alongside poetry performances from Poet Timmy.

Organisers say the 2026 edition marks a celebration of a decade of premium laughter, promising to maintain its signature mix of humour, creativity, and refined production.

Beyond the performances, April Fool Comedy and Poetry Night continues to position itself as a social and networking platform for guests and corporate partners.

This year’s edition is supported by Enapa Media and Aggrey and Associates.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.