Former IGP Paul Tawiah Quaye reported dead

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Paul Tawiah Quaye, is reported dead.
The former police chief, known for his firm stance on discipline and his commitment to modernising the Ghana Police Service, reportedly passed away following a period of illness.
Details surrounding his death are limited.
While official confirmation from the family is still being formalised, senior police circles have begun sharing tributes to a staunch law enforcement officer.
Paul Tawiah Quaye was appointed Inspector-General of Police by the late President John Evans Atta Mills in 2009.
During his tenure, he was credited with launching several initiatives aimed at restoring public confidence in the police and ensuring that officers adhered to the highest standards of professional conduct.
Often referred to by colleagues as a gentle giant for his calm demeanour but firm command, Mr. Quaye retired from the Ghana Police Service in 2013 after decades of dedicated service.
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