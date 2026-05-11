Four modern markets developed to boost local economy at Sagnarigu

The Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly in the Northern Region has developed four modern markets with ancillary facilities to boost the local economy and improve trading activities in the municipality.

The projects formed part of achievements highlighted during the Assembly’s maiden “Accounting to the People” forum held at Sagnarigu.

Mr Abdulai Imoro Gong, Sagnarigu Municipal Chief Executive, speaking during the forum, said the Assembly had undertaken several interventions across key sectors to improve the living conditions of residents and accelerate socio-economic development.

He said under the local economic development sector, the Assembly completed the construction of commercial sheds and lockable stores as well as market facilities with washrooms, clinics, crèches and Police posts to support commercial activities.

He said some of the projects included the completion of 24 lockable stores, a 20-seater water closet toilet facility, urinals, and paved areas under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme.

Mr Gong said the Assembly also completed a two-storey commercial facility at Jisonayili comprising 22 lockable stores, a Police post, a crèche, clinic, 72 stalls and rehabilitated washrooms.

He added that at the Kalpohin Market, the Assembly completed the construction of 24 stalls, a 14-seater washroom facility, paved lorry and car parks as well as a two-storey 40 lockable stores facility.

He said a livestock market and loading ramp were also constructed to improve livestock trading and transportation activities within the municipality.

Mr Gong said access to primary healthcare had improved with the construction of seven health infrastructure projects while teaching and learning conditions had also been enhanced through the construction of eight educational infrastructure projects and the supply of 1,600 dual desks to schools.

He said the Assembly had supported 163 Persons with Disabilities in business development, healthcare, and education to improve their livelihoods.

He said in the water and sanitation sector, 10 boreholes had been drilled for mechanisation while six others were rehabilitated and upgraded, adding about 2,000 metres of pipelines had also been laid to improve pipe-borne water supply to communities.

He said refuse had been evacuated at 11 sites and the pay-as-you-dump waste management system introduced to improve sanitation in the municipality.

Mr Gong said about 51 kilometres of roads were under construction while 11 kilometres had surfaced with bitumen to improve transportation and accessibility.

He added that approximately two kilometres of storm drains had been constructed while several drains were desilted and dredged to mitigate flooding.

Mr Gong said the Assembly had also facilitated the graduation and distribution of start-up kits to 751 beneficiaries to support skills development and entrepreneurship among the youth.

Mr Ali Adolf John, Northern Regional Minister, commended the Assembly for promoting accountability and implementing projects that directly impacted the lives of residents.

He expressed the government’s commitment to strengthening participatory governance and ensuring inclusive development.

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