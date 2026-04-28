French coastguard rescues more than 100 migrants crossing English Channel

The French coastguard has rescued 106 people travelling in a single boat after it broke down during an attempt to cross the English Channel.

French authorities, who first became aware of the stricken vessel on Saturday, said they were put aboard a rescue ship and taken to Calais in the early hours of Sunday morning.

They initially intervened to help seven people who got into difficulty while climbing into the boat in the Wimereux area, including a woman who lost consciousness and had to be evacuated by helicopter.

The latest rescue comes less than a week after the UK and France agreed a new £662m deal designed to prevent migrants from making the dangerous crossing.

Another six people were rescued in a separate incident, taking the total to 119.

A French Coast Guard spokesperson said, "This maritime area is one of the busiest in the world, and weather conditions are often harsh (strong winds and currents, numerous sandbanks, and water temperatures that reduce life expectancy to just a few minutes in winter).

"It is therefore a particularly dangerous area, even when the sea looks calm."

Tap the questions belowHow many people cross the English Channel in small boats?Who is arriving in the UK on small boats?How else do people stay in the UK without permission?

See more key stats on hotels, small boats and asylum

On Thursday, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood signed a three-year agreement with France that would see riot-trained police sent to beaches along the northern coast to stop migrants crossing the Channel in small boats.

The Home Office said the agreement would see hundreds of migrants per year "removed from French beaches" and deported to their home countries, or other EU countries they have passed through.

Some £501m will be spent on boosting enforcement action on beaches.

Additional funding of up to £160m could be made available if the new tactics reduce the number of crossings, though that figure may be reduced if the agreement proves ineffective.

Between 1 January and 22 April 2026, a total of 6,077 people crossed the English Channel by small boat from France, down by 37% for the same period the previous year.

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