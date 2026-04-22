Africa

Libya rescues 404 migrants on 10 boats, Red Crescent says

Source: Reuters  
  22 April 2026 11:17pm
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Libya's eastern-based coast guard of the Libyan National Army rescued at ​least 404 migrants on board 10 ‌boats after they had "faced harsh conditions at sea," the Tobruk Red Crescent said on ​Wednesday.

Tobruk is a coastal city ​in eastern Libya near the border ⁠with Egypt.

The Red Crescent in the ​city said the migrants are from different ​nationalities.

Pictures posted by the Red Crescent on Facebook showed their volunteers providing first aid, food ​and blankets to the migrants.

Libya ​is a transit route for migrants, many of ‌them ⁠from sub-Saharan Africa, risking their lives to flee to Europe across the desert and sea in the hope of escaping ​conflict and ​poverty.

On ⁠Monday, 10 migrants were confirmed to have died after their ​boat capsized off Tobruk, and ​31 ⁠were still missing, according to three Libyan sources and the International Organisation for ⁠Migration. ​Six bodies were recovered ​on Saturday after washing ashore.

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