From Ekumfi Kokodo to the Pulpit Stage: Essi Donkor’s gospel journey takes shape

In Ghana’s evolving gospel music landscape, new voices continue to emerge with messages rooted in faith, and Essi Donkor is gradually establishing herself as one of the names to watch. Her journey is not built on hype or sudden fame, but on consistency, service, and a deep connection to her spiritual calling.

Born on November 11, 1991, in Ekumfi Kokodo in the Central Region, Essi Donkor’s early life was shaped by both challenge and responsibility. As the fourth of six children, she grew up in a close knit family environment. The passing of her father at a young age meant she was raised solely by her mother, a circumstance that demanded strength and maturity early in life and helped shape her disciplined outlook.

Her educational path reflects a steady commitment to self development. She began at Ekumfi Kokodo D A Primary School and continued at SABs Preparatory School in Mankessim. She later attended Methodist Senior High School in Saltpond before furthering her studies at Central University in Accra.

Not stopping there, she pursued a Master’s degree in Finance at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology KNUST in Kumasi, positioning herself academically alongside her growing interest in ministry.

Essi Donkor’s foundation in music was laid within the church, where she began singing at a young age. Over time, her role evolved beyond just singing into leadership. She served as a music director and coordinator, helping to guide and organize church music activities. Today, she stands as one of the worship leaders in her church, a role that reflects both trust and spiritual responsibility.

Her move into professional gospel music has been gradual but intentional. On July 1, 2024, she released her first single, M’aseda, a song that centers on gratitude and acknowledgment of God’s goodness. The release introduced her to a wider audience and signaled the beginning of her recording career. She followed up with Hallelujah on January 1, 2026, reinforcing her message of praise and devotion while showing growth in sound and delivery.

Unlike many emerging artists who rush visibility, Essi Donkor’s approach appears measured. Her focus remains on ministry first, using music as a vehicle to communicate faith rather than purely for entertainment. This direction gives her an identity that is more rooted in purpose than popularity.

With two songs already released and more projects in development, her catalogue is still growing, but the foundation is clear. Her strength lies in her ability to combine leadership, spirituality, and education into a single path that supports both personal growth and public impact.

Essi Donkor’s story is still unfolding, but it reflects a pattern that often defines lasting gospel ministries. It is steady, grounded, and intentional. If she maintains this trajectory, her influence is likely to extend beyond music into broader spiritual and community impact.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.