Ga East Chiefs demand urgent action over Dakobi River encroachment

The Ga East Chiefs Association has raised alarm over what it describes as the rapid destruction and illegal encroachment of the Dakobi River by private developers, warning that the situation could trigger severe flooding and infrastructural damage if urgent action is not taken.

The chiefs, together with community leaders and residents, are calling for immediate intervention from government and relevant state agencies to halt what they say are reckless housing developments along the river body.

The concerns were raised during a meeting held yesterday between the Ga East Chiefs Association and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga East, Edmund Agboh.

According to the traditional authorities, activities by some private developers are gradually altering the natural course of the river through indiscriminate filling and construction works, significantly reducing its ability to contain and channel stormwater.

The Dakobi River serves as one of the Municipality’s major natural water collection systems, receiving large volumes of water from the Akuapem South mountain range.

However, chiefs say continuous encroachment has weakened sections of the surrounding road corridor and has started affecting the Dakobi River bridge, creating safety concerns for commuters and residents.

Communities including Pantang, Abokobi, Agbogba, Nyamekrom, Teiman and nearby areas, which residents say had not previously experienced serious flooding, are now recording recurrent floods whenever there is heavy rainfall.

Residents claim the floods have damaged homes and roads, displaced families and destroyed properties worth millions of cedis.

Speaking on behalf of the chiefs, Daniel Nii Apain Akoto warned that authorities must act swiftly to prevent the situation from escalating.

"The Dakobi River issue is becoming a serious environmental and humanitarian concern. We are dealing with a situation that threatens lives, infrastructure and entire communities if immediate action is not taken," he stated.

He further appealed to government agencies, environmental institutions and planning authorities to intervene before the rainy season worsens the situation.

The Ga-East MCE, Edmund Agboh, during the meeting acknowledged the concerns raised and assured the chiefs that the Assembly was treating the issue with urgency.

He disclosed that he would undertake a visit to the Dakobi River area in the coming week to assess the extent of the destruction and encroachment.

"I will personally visit the Dakobi River site in the coming week to understand the extent of the situation and engage stakeholders on the way forward," he said.

Mr. Agboh also called for government intervention, noting that the issue requires broader institutional collaboration.

"This challenge goes beyond a single institution. We need government support and collaboration among relevant agencies to protect lives and prevent a potential disaster," he added.

The Dakobi River also serves as a boundary between the Ga East Municipal Assembly and the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Assembly, a situation residents believe requires coordinated action from both assemblies.

Residents and traditional authorities are now demanding immediate measures, including the suspension of illegal developments along the river course, demolition of unauthorised structures, dredging works and restoration of the river channel to avert further destruction.

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