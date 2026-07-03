GAF urges public to cooperate with security agencies as nationwide flood clean-up begins

The Director General of Joint Operations of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier General Forster Okae-Yeboah, has appealed to residents across flood-affected communities to cooperate fully with security personnel as the government intensifies a nationwide flood response and clean-up exercise aimed at restoring normalcy and strengthening the country's resilience against future disasters.

Addressing journalists during a national update on the recent floods, Brigadier General Okae-Yeboah stressed that public cooperation would be critical to the success of the operation, warning that residents must adhere to all traffic management measures and safety directives issued by personnel deployed to affected areas.

He said the large-scale exercise, which involves the Ghana Armed Forces, other security agencies, local authorities and private sector partners, will require the active support of the public to ensure communities are cleared safely and efficiently.

"Residents are therefore urged to fully cooperate with personnel on the ground and to comply with all traffic management and safety instructions issued by the security agencies," Brigadier General Okae-Yeboah said.

The appeal comes as government expands emergency interventions following widespread flooding that affected several communities, damaged infrastructure and heightened concerns over public safety and environmental sanitation.

According to Brigadier General Okae-Yeboah, the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) have been directed to organise and lead clean-up exercises within their respective jurisdictions in support of the national operation.

He explained that the assemblies would work closely with the Ghana Armed Forces and other security agencies to ensure that all flood-affected communities receive the necessary assistance.

"Their efforts will complement those of the Ghana Armed Forces and other security agencies to ensure that all affected communities receive the required attention," he stated.

The coordinated approach is expected to accelerate the removal of debris, desilting of drains, restoration of damaged infrastructure and reopening of inaccessible routes.

Brigadier General Okae-Yeboah emphasised that the scale of the exercise means residents will inevitably encounter military personnel, engineers and emergency workers operating in communities and along major roads.

He therefore urged the public not only to respect temporary traffic arrangements but also to cooperate fully with officials carrying out engineering works, environmental clean-up and emergency interventions.

He noted that compliance with safety instructions would protect both residents and operational personnel while enabling work to proceed without unnecessary delays.

The military officer also appealed to owners and occupiers of structures situated within waterways, drainage reservations and other environmentally sensitive locations to cooperate with relevant authorities to facilitate the execution of what he described as a critical national assignment.

He assured the public that all enforcement and operational activities would be conducted professionally, humanely and strictly in accordance with Ghana's laws.

As part of the nationwide operation, Brigadier General Okae-Yeboah disclosed that equipment procured under the District Road Improvement Programme is being deployed to reinforce engineering and clean-up activities across affected communities.

The mobilisation of heavy equipment, he explained, will inevitably result in temporary traffic diversions and restricted access on certain roads while works are underway.

He advised motorists and commuters to exercise patience, follow traffic directives and cooperate with security personnel managing movement around operational sites.

The measures, he said, are intended to ensure public safety while allowing engineering teams to restore damaged infrastructure and improve drainage systems.

The Director General of Joint Operations also commended private sector organisations that have responded to government's appeal by providing heavy machinery, logistics and technical expertise to support the flood response operation.

He described the contributions as a strong demonstration of patriotism and corporate social responsibility, adding that such partnerships are strengthening government's capacity to respond effectively to the disaster.

Brigadier General Okae-Yeboah encouraged more companies and institutions to support the national exercise as recovery efforts continue.

"The government commends this demonstration of patriotism and corporate social responsibility and encourages other organisations to support this important national endeavour," he said.

Beyond complying with operational directives, Brigadier General Okae-Yeboah called on citizens to contribute actively to preventing future flooding by adopting responsible environmental practices.

He urged residents to keep drains free from refuse and other obstructions, avoid indiscriminate dumping of waste, report blocked drains, damaged bridges and dangerous structures to the appropriate authorities, and observe all public health advisories issued by the Ghana Health Service.

He added that community participation remains an indispensable component of government's flood mitigation efforts.

Brigadier General Okae-Yeboah said the current operation extends beyond immediate disaster response and forms part of government's broader national flood resilience strategy.

According to him, the long-term strategy seeks to improve drainage infrastructure, strengthen early warning systems, enforce environmental regulations and enhance emergency preparedness across the country.

He argued that sustainable flood management requires coordinated action by government institutions, local authorities, security agencies, civil society, the private sector and individual citizens.

"The success of this exercise depends on the collective efforts of government, local authorities, the security services, the private sector, civil society organisations and every citizen," he stated.

"It is through this shared effort that we will restore our communities, protect lives and build a cleaner, safer and more resilient Ghana."

Brigadier General Okae-Yeboah assured the public that the various subcommittees overseeing the national mitigation exercise had already commenced intensive work and remained committed to delivering results.

He pledged that, through the Emergency Communications Committee, government would provide regular public briefings throughout the operation to keep citizens informed of progress, emerging developments and safety measures.

He also assured President John Dramani Mahama, through the Chief of Staff who is coordinating the mitigation effort, that every effort would be made to ensure the success of the national exercise.

"On behalf of the various subcommittees that have started rigorous work, I want to assure His Excellency the President, through the Chief of Staff, who is leading this mitigation effort, that we shall not leave any stone unturned," Brigadier General Okae-Yeboah said.

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