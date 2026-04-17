GCB Bank PLC declares GH₵1 dividend after BoG approval

Board Chairman of GCB Bank Professor Joshua Alabi

GCB Bank PLC has announced a final dividend of GH₵1.00 per share for the 2025 financial year, following approval from the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

The announcement was made at the bank’s 32nd Annual General Meeting, where the Board Chairman Professor Joshua Alabi explained that last year’s proposed dividend was not approved by the regulator, a situation he described as disappointing for both shareholders and the board.

“Last year, the regulatory authorities did not approve our proposed dividend. This was disappointing, not only for you, our valued shareholders, but also for us as directors,” he said. “Your concerns are our concerns, and your satisfaction remains our priority.”

He noted that the bank engaged extensively with the central bank over the past year to address the concerns, leading to a positive outcome.

“I am delighted to announce that the Bank of Ghana has granted approval for the payment of dividends for the 2025 financial year. Accordingly, a final dividend of GH₵1.00 per share has been proposed,” he added.

The bank also expressed appreciation to the regulator for its support and understanding.

The dividend declaration comes on the back of strong financial performance in 2025.

Managing Director Farihan Alhassan reported a 67.4 percent year-on-year growth in operating profit to GHS3.17 billion, while operating income increased by 40.9 percent to GHS6.3 billion.

“The Group posted a 67.4% year-on-year growth in operating profit… while operating income grew by 40.9% year-on-year… and the growth was broad-based,” he said.

Despite pressure on interest margins, he noted that the bank maintained resilience, with Net Interest Margin settling at 14.4 percent, supported by strong deposit mobilisation and disciplined balance sheet management.

Total assets grew by 23 percent to GHS52.6 billion, driven largely by a 19.7 percent increase in deposits to GHS41.3 billion, while loans expanded by 56.8 percent.

Asset quality also improved, with the Non-Performing Loan ratio declining to 10.3 percent from 15.1 percent in 2024.

“The improvement reflects better underwriting discipline, stronger portfolio monitoring and improved loan recoveries,” he stated.

The bank’s performance translated into strong shareholder value, with Return on Equity reaching 39 percent and earnings per share at GHS7.78. Its share price also rose sharply from GHS6.37 in 2024 to GHS20.11 by the end of 2025.

Despite the gains, management noted that the stock still trades below book value, indicating further upside potential as the bank continues to focus on enhancing shareholder value in 2026.

The bank says it remains committed to strengthening its position as a modern, technology-driven and competitive institution within Ghana’s financial sector.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.