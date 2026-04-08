Germany suspends military approval for long stays abroad for men under 45

Audio By Carbonatix
Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius says men of military age in Germany do not need to report lengthy stays abroad.
His statement comes after a controversy broke out over the possible consequences of a new law that reintroduced military service in Germany.
The Military Service Modernisation Act, which came into force on 1 January, aims to boost defences following threats from Russia in the aftermath of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
In a statement sent to the BBC earlier in April a defence ministry spokesman confirmed that males aged 17 and older were required to obtain prior approval for stays abroad lasting longer than three months.
The requirement to obtain permission had gone largely unnoticed until it was reported by a German newspaper last week.
It is not believed to have been applied.
Now, Boris Pistorius from the Social Democrats has told the German Press Agency (DPA) that he is introducing an exemption.
"Whether they are 17 or 45, or anywhere in between – everyone is, of course, free to travel and currently does not need permission to do so," he said.
Lengthy stays abroad will not need to be reported either.
"During this peacetime period, there will be no permission procedures. We are suspending the permission requirement as long as military service is voluntary," Pistorius said.
At the same time, he announced that appropriate procedures would be established in the event of a crisis. He defended the regulation "as a precautionary measure."
The law that came into force in January brings back conscription in principle, though it will be implemented only if not enough people sign up for the army voluntarily.
Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said he wants to create Europe's strongest conventional army.
As of January this year, all 18-year-olds in Germany are being sent a questionnaire asking if they are interested and willing to join the armed forces.
The questionnaire is mandatory for men and voluntary for women.
From July 2027, all 18 year-old-men will have to take a medical exam to assess their fitness for possible military service.
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